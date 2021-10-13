David Brooks: Football community rallies around midfielder after cancer diagnosis
Last updated on .From the section Wales
The football community has rallied around Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks after he revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 24-year-old says he has Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma but that "the prognosis is a positive one" and he will start treatment next week.
Brooks was on international duty last week and credits the Wales medical team for helping detect the illness.
His Wales teammates have been among those to offer their support to Brooks.
- Who is poisoning South Africa's politicians?: Listen to the mystery surrounding a toxic new political conspiracy
- MOTD Top 10: Which player's homecoming was the greatest in Premier League history?