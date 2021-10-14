Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Saltney Town will be hoping to create another upset when they host top flight Aberystwyth Town in Round Four of the Welsh Cup on Saturday.

The Flintshire border club play in the third tier Ardal North West league and are the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

Saturday's game will be their sixth in this season's competition.

Saltney's campaign began in early July with a 7-2 win at Ruabon Rangers in the first qualifying round.

In Round Three they beat Aberystwyth's Ceredigion neighbours Penrhyncoch 4-2 on penalties having also beaten another Cymru North side, Llanrhaeadr, in Round Two.

The Cymru Premier's second placed team Flint Town United host neighbours Connah's Quay Nomads, the current Welsh champions on Friday evening.

Nomads, with Craig Harrison now in charge following Andy Morrison's departure, have gone seven league games without a win and are 16 points behind leaders The New Saints.

Buckley Town are another Flintshire team at home on Saturday, when they face Taff's Well at The Globe, and along with the winners of the Swansea University v Guilsfield tie, there will be two tier two clubs guaranteed last eight spots.

Carmarthen Town of the Cymru South, who beat top flight Newtown in Round Three on penalties, host holders The New Saints at Richmond Park.

Another tier two team up against top flight opposition sees Colwyn Bay of the Cymru North welcome Cardiff Met to Llanelian Road in the early televised game.

In the two all Cymru Premier ties, Haverfordwest County are at home to Bala Town while Penybont host Caernarfon Town.