James Rowe led Chesterfield to a 4-0 win at Southend on Saturday

Chesterfield have turned down a formal approach from Southend United to speak to James Rowe about the vacant manager's job at Roots Hall.

The former Gloucester boss, 38, has been in charge at the Technique Stadium since November 2020, with the Spireites fourth in the National League.

Southend, meanwhile, are 20th and sacked manager Phil Brown on Saturday.

"James is fully committed to the job he took on here just short of a year ago," said Chesterfield CEO John Croot.

"We enjoy a good working relationship and James shares our vision for the future of the club."

BBC Essex understands that former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris and Adam Barrett, both former Southend players, have decided against pursuing interest in the position.

Ex-Shrimpers striker Stan Collymore is on a panel of four people who are aiming to appoint a new manager.