Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonas Eidevall took over as Arsenal head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has not noticed the extra attention brought by his side's perfect Women's Super League start, supposedly because of internet connection issues.

The Gunners' five wins have made them a popular talking point among pundits.

When asked about this Eidevall said he had not noticed, adding: "I barely have any WiFi in my house".

"I don't have a TV," he continued. "I don't know what's written or being talked about."

Arsenal's attention now turns to the Champions League as they host Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Although they have only conceded two goals in the WSL so far, their Champions League group stage opener was not so enjoyable.

Eidevall's side lost 4-1 to Barcelona last Tuesday but the Swede is expecting "a different game" against Hoffenheim.

"Barcelona played exceptionally well against us," he said.

"That is one opponent. Now we play Hoffenheim, also a very good team. Not to take anything away from Hoffenheim, but Barcelona are on another level."

Nobbs 'would have been ready' for England return

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs was a high-profile omission from Sarina Wiegman's England squad on Tuesday.

The midfielder - who has 61 England caps - missed September's World Cup qualifiers through injury but had since returned for her club.

"I think she would have been ready if Sarina would have liked to pick her for camp," Eidevall said.

"I can definitely see the qualities that Jordan has. I think she's performing on a high level both when I see her play in our games and training.

"I haven't spoken to her personally about it. I assume she would be disappointed if she doesn't get selected."