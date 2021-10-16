Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After edging Richard Gordon last time out for a much-needed win, can defending champion Amy Irons make it back-to-back triumphs in Sportscene predictions?
The Nine presenter - who has six defeats and two victories so far - pits her prediction wits against former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Derek Ferguson this weekend.
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Derek
|Hibernian v Dundee Utd
|3-1
|2-0
|Motherwell v Celtic
|2-2
|1-3
|Rangers v Hearts
|2-0
|2-1
|Ross County v St Mirren
|1-0
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Livingston
|1-1
|1-0
|Dundee v Aberdeen
|1-2
|1-1
Hibs v Dundee Utd (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Derek's prediction: 2-0
Motherwell v Celtic
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Derek's prediction: 1-3
Rangers v Hearts
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Derek's prediction: 2-1
Ross County v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Derek's prediction: 1-1
St Johnstone v Livingston
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Derek's prediction: 1-1
Dundee v Aberdeen (18:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Derek's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Total scores
|Amy
|340
|Pundits
|630
|Amy v Pundits
|P8
|W2
|D0
|L6