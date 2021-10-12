Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has signed a new deal to keep him at the League One club until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 22-year-old came through the Black Cats' academy and has made 12 appearances so far this campaign.
"I'm buzzing to sign a new deal with the club," he told the club website.
'It's a very proud moment for me and my family, and hopefully I can keep showing the supporters what I can do on the pitch."