Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Elliot Embleton
Elliot Embleton has scored two goals in 12 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has signed a new deal to keep him at the League One club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old came through the Black Cats' academy and has made 12 appearances so far this campaign.

"I'm buzzing to sign a new deal with the club," he told the club website.

'It's a very proud moment for me and my family, and hopefully I can keep showing the supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC