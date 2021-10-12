Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, Johnstone, Hearts, Dunfermline
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Captain Andy Robertson suggests Scotland had to overcome an emotional hangover from Saturday's dramatic Hampden win over Israel to grind out a vital late victory away to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday. (Glasgow Times)
Hibs have opened talks over a new deal with with 22-year-old centre-back Ryan Porteous, who was subject of strong interest from Millwall last season and is under contract until summer 2023. (Daily Record)
France striker Olivier Giroud says he was close to a move to Celtic from Tours in 2010 until Montpellier owner Louis Nicollin slated Kilmarnock and Scottish football and convinced him to join his club instead. (Sun)
Kemar Roofe - Rangers' top scorer this season - is a major doubt for Saturday's top-of-the-table meeting with Hearts as the striker faces a race against time to return from international duty, where he is set to play for Jamaica in the early hours of Thursday. (Sun)
Former St Johnstone boss Steve Lomas says Celtic should have signed Perth goalkeeper Zander Clark as he's better than what they have. (Football Scotland)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is pleased that striker Liam Boyce has opted out of recent Northern Ireland squads to focus on his Tynecastle career. (Scotsman)
Dunfermline can still win the Championship, insists under-pressure manager Peter Grant, despite being winless at the bottom of the table and 15 points behind leaders Inverness CT. (Courier)