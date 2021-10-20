Championship
FulhamFulham2CardiffCardiff City0

Fulham 2-0 Cardiff City: Cairney and Mitrovic lift Fulham to second in Championship

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales

By Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales

Tom Cairney
Tom Cairney celebrates his goal, his first since October 2020

Fulham climbed to second place in the Championship with a win over Cardiff City to intensify the pressure on Bluebirds manager Mick McCarthy.

Both sides hit the woodwork in an open and unexpectedly even first half.

Substitute Tom Cairney returned after nearly a year out injured to put Fulham ahead with a beautiful strike.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added the hosts' second as Cardiff slumped to a seventh straight league defeat for the first time since 1934.

A convincing second-half display sees Fulham leapfrog West Bromwich Albion into the automatic promotion places after the Baggies lost at Swansea City.

As for Cardiff, although this performance was a vast improvement on Sunday's dismal 3-0 derby thrashing at Swansea, a seventh successive defeat still leaves McCarthy clinging on to his job with Cardiff now down to 21st in the table.

Some fans had called for him to be sacked long before last weekend's debacle, and it is believed the club's hierarchy only stuck with the former Republic of Ireland manager because they did not want to burden a potential successor with a fixture as daunting as Fulham away.

As such, this game at Craven Cottage and Saturday's match at home to Middlesbrough are thought to be McCarthy's last chance.

His team were overwhelming underdogs against a Fulham side led in attack by the Championship's top scorer Mitrovic, who now has more goals than the entire Cardiff squad this season.

The home side were quick to seize control of possession and force Cardiff back into their own half - but it was the Bluebirds who had the game's first chance as Kieffer Moore's audacious first-time left-footed effort from a tight angle cannoned into the post.

The first half was played at a furious pace as both sides attacked with intent and, seven minutes later, the woodwork was shaking once more.

Fulham's former Cardiff midfielder Harry Wilson looked to be clean through on goal but instead of shooting, he backheeled the ball to Neeskens Kebano, whose low strike hit the post.

Further scoring opportunities followed at both ends, with Harrison Reed going close for Fulham, and Rubin Colwill and Mark McGuinness threatening for Cardiff.

The second half did not reach the frantic heights of the first and that appeared to suit Fulham, who fashioned the first opening as Mitrovic had a header saved by Alex Smithies.

The home side then made the breakthrough with a hugely popular goal at Craven Cottage as midfielder Cairney marked his first appearance since December 2020 by guiding a characteristically elegant left-footed shot into the top corner.

Six minutes later the match was over as a contest, as Fulham punished slack Cardiff defending to set up Mitrovic inside the penalty area and the Serbian finished confidently to notch his 13th goal of the season.

Cardiff offered resistance - with Aden Flint and Moore among those to go close - but despite some signs of improvement, yet another defeat did little for McCarthy's job prospects and left his side tumbling further down the table, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy:

"It leaves me on the back end of a real horrible run of results. If football is true to its usual stuff, we know what happens - but I can't do anything about that.

"We've come back in off a bad defeat against Swansea, we've certainly had a better performance and I'll be doing exactly the same for Middlesbrough until I'm told differently.

"If we perform like that against other teams then we'll win games, but I'm afraid Fulham were too good and too strong for us."

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 24Seri
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forStansfieldat 90+2'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 10Cairney
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 26Mawson
  • 65Stansfield

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Smithies
  • 38NgBooked at 85mins
  • 5Flint
  • 2McGuinness
  • 3BaganBooked at 78mins
  • 6Vaulks
  • 21PackBooked at 69mins
  • 26GilesSubstituted forM Harrisat 73'minutes
  • 37BowenSubstituted forCollinsat 66'minutes
  • 27ColwillSubstituted forEvansat 73'minutes
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 4Morrison
  • 19Collins
  • 29M Harris
  • 30Brown
  • 33Patten
  • 36Evans
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
15,789

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Cardiff City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Perry Ng.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Jay Stansfield replaces Harry Wilson.

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aden Flint (Cardiff City).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Kieron Evans (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

  16. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  19. Booking

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 22:49

    Everything McCarthy touches turns into a ball of chalk. Wouldn’t be surprised if he jumps into the stands in the next home match. He’s an imposter ( or a great hypnotist ).

  • Comment posted by traveller , today at 22:39

    Great to see T C score after being on the pitch for only 12 minutes and out with an injury since December last year

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 22:39

    Even Mick can't work miracles on no budget and losing the best players. He won't walk, Tan needs to act now.

  • Comment posted by centrestandclock, today at 22:36

    Oh dear Capital City FC lost again

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:28

    And Mick has not been sacked yet because? To be fair even when he does get sacked I do not know who is going to stop Cardiff for sliding into the 3rd tier at this present climate. Not like there is any decent managers about at this moment sadly.

    • Reply posted by brownpn1962, today at 22:34

      brownpn1962 replied:
      Steve Bruce?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2Fulham1382329141526
3West Brom1374222111125
4Coventry137241916323
5QPR136342420421
6Huddersfield136341814421
7Stoke136341614221
8Reading136162022-219
9Luton134632218418
10Middlesbrough135351513218
11Millwall134631314-118
12Blackpool135351518-318
13Blackburn134542117417
14Nottm Forest135261816217
15Swansea134541415-117
16Bristol City134451517-216
17Sheff Utd134361719-215
18Preston133641416-215
19Birmingham133461016-613
20Peterborough133281426-1211
21Cardiff133281224-1211
22Hull13238919-109
23Barnsley13157717-108
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

