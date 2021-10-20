Championship
FulhamFulham19:45CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5QPR136342420421
6Stoke136341614221
7Huddersfield126241814420
8Reading126151819-119
9Luton134632218418
10Millwall134631314-118
11Blackburn134542117417
12Nottm Forest135261816217
13Bristol City134451517-216
14Middlesbrough124351313015
15Sheff Utd134361719-215
16Blackpool124351216-415
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport