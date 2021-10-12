Last updated on .From the section Irish

John Schofield's Northern Ireland Under-21 side have three points from their opening four fixtures

Northern Ireland's Under-21s suffered a third defeat in four matches in their European Championship qualifying campaign after losing 3-0 to Spain.

As expected Group C's top seeds, now with a 100% record from four matches, dominated from the off in Seville.

Anderlecht striker Gomez put Spain ahead from a 26th-minute penalty and he netted his second six minutes later.

Northern Ireland keeper Oliver Webber made several great saves before Abel Ruiz hit Spain's third goal.

Crystal Palace man Webber had performed heroics early own and he twice denied Rodri and then Gaspar Campos-Anso, before Northern Ireland's resistance was broken in the 26th minute after Wolves' Jack Scott had conceded a penalty.

Gomez stroked home from the spot and he doubled his tall in the 32nd minutes after finishing off a well-worked counter-attack.

Webber prevented any further damage before half-time by denying Ruiz and Campos-Anso again.

However, Ruiz made it 3-0 early in the second half and only more Webber heroics kept the score down to leave their opponents bottom of the table, although only on goal difference with defeats for Lithuania and Malta meaning they did not lose significant ground on the teams above them.