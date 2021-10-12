Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lyndon Dykes scored his fourth goal for Scotland in as many games to snatch victory over the Faroe Islands

Scotland match-winner Lyndon Dykes "sometimes doesn't get the credit he deserves", says boss Steve Clarke.

Dykes' 86th-minute goal clinched a huge 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands.

It was the Australia-born striker's fourth in as many games, but he will be suspended for next month's penultimate qualifier in Moldova after picking up a booking.

"He made a good choice, didn't he, coming to play for us," said Clarke.

"I'm pleased with Lyndon. I know what I get from him, what he brings to the team.

"Sometimes he doesn't get the credit he deserves, but this run and the goals and important points he's winning us is just part of the whole set-up.

"When you get to this stage, all the teams are going to get the two yellows that rule players out. It's a chance for someone else to be a hero next month."

With time running out on a frustrating night for Scotland, a Nathan Patterson cross ricocheted in off Dykes' chest, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check to net the national side's fourth win in a row.

The victory means Clarke's side will secure second place in group F and a play-off berth by collecting three points in Chisinau on 12 November.

But they will travel to Moldova without Dykes, who equalled a Scottish scoring record set in 1969, and Ryan Christie, who is also suspended.

"It's a group of players that have shown they've got the character to go to difficult places and get a result for their country," added Clarke.

"It's a game everyone thinks we should win comfortably, but (there are) no easy games. It took Denmark a long time to win here. Everyone who comes here knows they've been in a battle.

"We didn't play as well as we could first-half, that's definite, but we were much better second-half. We were more aggressive with our passing, tried to get behind them and cause problems, and that led to the winning goal."