Wayne Hatswell was in charge as Newport hosted Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday

Wayne Hatswell expects to continue to be at the helm for Newport County for Saturday's League Two game at Exeter City.

Hatswell stepped up from his assistant's role to take charge after Mike Flynn left the club at the start of this month.

With Newport still searching for a successor, Hatswell looks likely to be in control for a third League game.

"I don't think much will be done this week as far as an appointment is going to be made," he said.

"Unless I am told otherwise, its as I said, though that could change in 24 hours here, you never know."

Hatswell was talking after Newport County lost 4-3 to Arsenal under-21s in a see-saw battle at Rodney Parade in the Papa John's Trophy.

Goals from Jordan Greenidge and substitutes Alex Fisher and Timmy Abraham gave newport a 3-2 lead with four minutes to go.

But an injury time close range effort by Charles Sagoe Junior gave the Gunners victory after James Olayinka had put them level late on to add to strikes from Omari Giraud-Hutchison and Salah Oulad M'hand.