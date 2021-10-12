Cymru Premier midweek round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 12 October

Barry Town United 0-1 Cardiff Met: Elliot Evans' late penalty secured victory for Cardiff Met in a tight game at Jenner Park. The Students are sixth in the table while Barry are eighth.

Caernarfon Town 2-3 Flint Town United: Rob Hughes gave Caernarfon an early lead but two goals in four minutes in the second half from Mike Wilde and Connor Harwood saw Flint take the lead. Mike Hayes' goal with seven minutes remaining looked to have ensured a draw but Wilde's second with a minute remaining secured the victory for Neil Gibson's side, who are second.

Connah's Quay Nomads 0-2 Newtown: Nomads' stuttering title defence suffered another blow as Newtown inflicted a third successive home defeat. Shane Sutton and a Danny Holmes own goal ensured victory for Newtown, who are third while Connah's Quay are ninth and without a win in seven league games.

Penybont 2-1 Haverfordwest County: Nathan Wood and Billy Borge's goal gave Penybont victory with Alhagi Touray Sisay scoring County's consolation in stoppage time.

The New Saints 2-1 Bala Town: Two late Ryan Brobbel goals saw leaders New Saints came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start and deny Bala a first ever win at Park Hall. Chris Venables had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after he had been fouled but Brobbel's brace secured maximum points.

Wednesday, 13 October

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST