World Cup Qualifying - European
DenmarkDenmark1AustriaAustria0

Denmark 1-0 Austria: Danes qualify for Qatar with perfect record so far

Last updated on .From the section Football

Joakim Maehle
Joakim Maehle has scored five goals in his last nine appearances for Denmark

Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they maintained their 100% record with a narrow win over Austria in Copenhagen.

Joakim Maehle scored the only goal for the hosts, with a low effort into the bottom left corner after Thomas Delaney's superb run.

It deservedly gave the Danes their eighth consecutive victory in Group F.

The result leaves them seven points clear of second-placed Scotland with two matches remaining.

Atalanta full-back Maehle has now scored five goals in his last nine appearances for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Coupled with Scotland securing a late win in the Faroe Islands, the result means that Austria's hopes of reaching the finals are now reliant upon last year's Nations League performance taking them into the play-offs.

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 6Christensen
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 18WassBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNørgaardat 90'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forJensenat 90'minutes
  • 5Maehle
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 77'minutes
  • 20Poulsen
  • 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDolbergat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersen
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Daramy
  • 10Bruun Larsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Kristensen
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Hansen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Wind
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rönnow

Austria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bachmann
  • 16TrimmelBooked at 47mins
  • 5Posch
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 8Alaba
  • 6IlsankerSubstituted forOnisiwoat 72'minutes
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 20LaimerSubstituted forKainzat 83'minutes
  • 9SabitzerBooked at 90mins
  • 15GrüllSubstituted forGregoritschat 83'minutes
  • 7KaraSubstituted forSchaubat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schlager
  • 2Wöber
  • 3Danso
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 12Lindner
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 17Schaub
  • 18Schöpf
  • 19Mwene
  • 21Demir
  • 22Onisiwo
  • 23Kainz
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark 1, Austria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark 1, Austria 0.

  3. Booking

    Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Florian Kainz (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Mathias Jensen replaces Thomas Delaney.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Christian Nørgaard replaces Daniel Wass.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Austria. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Christopher Trimmel is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Karim Onisiwo (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).

  11. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karim Onisiwo (Austria).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Florian Kainz replaces Konrad Laimer.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Marco Grüll.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Schaub (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Louis Schaub.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).

  18. Post update

    Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Andreas Skov Olsen.

