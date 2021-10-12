Match ends, Denmark 1, Austria 0.
Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they maintained their 100% record with a narrow win over Austria in Copenhagen.
Joakim Maehle scored the only goal for the hosts, with a low effort into the bottom left corner after Thomas Delaney's superb run.
It deservedly gave the Danes their eighth consecutive victory in Group F.
The result leaves them seven points clear of second-placed Scotland with two matches remaining.
Atalanta full-back Maehle has now scored five goals in his last nine appearances for Kasper Hjulmand's side.
Coupled with Scotland securing a late win in the Faroe Islands, the result means that Austria's hopes of reaching the finals are now reliant upon last year's Nations League performance taking them into the play-offs.
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 6Christensen
- 4Kjaer
- 3Vestergaard
- 18WassBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNørgaardat 90'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 8DelaneySubstituted forJensenat 90'minutes
- 5Maehle
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 77'minutes
- 20Poulsen
- 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDolbergat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersen
- 7Jensen
- 9Daramy
- 10Bruun Larsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Kristensen
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Hansen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19Wind
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rönnow
Austria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bachmann
- 16TrimmelBooked at 47mins
- 5Posch
- 4Hinteregger
- 8Alaba
- 6IlsankerSubstituted forOnisiwoat 72'minutes
- 10Grillitsch
- 20LaimerSubstituted forKainzat 83'minutes
- 9SabitzerBooked at 90mins
- 15GrüllSubstituted forGregoritschat 83'minutes
- 7KaraSubstituted forSchaubat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schlager
- 2Wöber
- 3Danso
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Lindner
- 14Ljubicic
- 17Schaub
- 18Schöpf
- 19Mwene
- 21Demir
- 22Onisiwo
- 23Kainz
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark 1, Austria 0.
Booking
Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Florian Kainz (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Mathias Jensen replaces Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Christian Nørgaard replaces Daniel Wass.
Post update
Offside, Austria. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Christopher Trimmel is caught offside.
Post update
Karim Onisiwo (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (Austria).
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Florian Kainz replaces Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Marco Grüll.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louis Schaub (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Louis Schaub.
Post update
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).
Post update
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Andreas Skov Olsen.