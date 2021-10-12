Last updated on .From the section Football

Joakim Maehle has scored five goals in his last nine appearances for Denmark

Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they maintained their 100% record with a narrow win over Austria in Copenhagen.

Joakim Maehle scored the only goal for the hosts, with a low effort into the bottom left corner after Thomas Delaney's superb run.

It deservedly gave the Danes their eighth consecutive victory in Group F.

The result leaves them seven points clear of second-placed Scotland with two matches remaining.

Atalanta full-back Maehle has now scored five goals in his last nine appearances for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Coupled with Scotland securing a late win in the Faroe Islands, the result means that Austria's hopes of reaching the finals are now reliant upon last year's Nations League performance taking them into the play-offs.