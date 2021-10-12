Last updated on .From the section Football

The players left the pitch for more than 20 minutes following the incident at the Air Albania Stadium

Poland's World Cup qualifying victory over Albania in Tirana was suspended for over 20 minutes after home fans threw objects at the visiting players.

Karol Swiderski gave the Poles the lead with 13 minutes remaining in their Group I fixture.

But he and his team-mates were then pelted with plastic drinks bottles from the stands, prompting the players to leave the pitch.

Play resumed and Poland leapfrogged Albania into second spot.

Before the incident which prompted the lengthy delay, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski was also targeted with an object from the crowd.

Albania, bidding to reach a World Cup finals for the first time, travel to Wembley to face England next month, prior to completing their campaign at home to Andorra.

Poland, who are three points adrift of Gareth Southgate's side, travel to Andorra before hosting Hungary in November for their final two qualification matches.