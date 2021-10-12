Match ends, Albania 0, Poland 1.
Poland's World Cup qualifying victory over Albania in Tirana was suspended for over 20 minutes after home fans threw objects at the visiting players.
Karol Swiderski gave the Poles the lead with 13 minutes remaining in their Group I fixture.
But he and his team-mates were then pelted with plastic drinks bottles from the stands, prompting the players to leave the pitch.
Play resumed and Poland leapfrogged Albania into second spot.
Before the incident which prompted the lengthy delay, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski was also targeted with an object from the crowd.
Albania, bidding to reach a World Cup finals for the first time, travel to Wembley to face England next month, prior to completing their campaign at home to Andorra.
Poland, who are three points adrift of Gareth Southgate's side, travel to Andorra before hosting Hungary in November for their final two qualification matches.
Line-ups
Albania
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Berisha
- 4HysajBooked at 49mins
- 18IsmajliBooked at 34mins
- 15Kumbulla
- 5Veseli
- 19RamadaniBooked at 89mins
- 7BareSubstituted forCokajat 77'minutes
- 20TrashiSubstituted forLenjaniat 65'minutes
- 21RoshiSubstituted forBajramiat 77'minutes
- 10Manaj
- 11UzuniSubstituted forBrojaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lenjani
- 9Cokaj
- 12Selmani
- 13Mihaj
- 14Dermaku
- 17Broja
- 22Bajrami
- 23Strakosha
Poland
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 3Dawidowicz
- 15Glik
- 5BednarekBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHelikat 90+3'minutes
- 10Krychowiak
- 7JózwiakSubstituted forFrankowskiat 71'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 16ModerSubstituted forKlichat 45'minutes
- 21PuchaczBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBereszynskiat 90+1'minutes
- 8BuksaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSwiderskiat 71'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Gumny
- 4Kedziora
- 6Helik
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 13Placheta
- 14Klich
- 17Kozlowski
- 18Bereszynski
- 19Frankowski
- 22Majecki
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away24
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albania 0, Poland 1.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).
Post update
Ylber Ramadani (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Michal Helik replaces Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).
Post update
Enis Cokaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enis Cokaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rey Manaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski replaces Tymoteusz Puchacz.
Booking
Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nedim Bajrami.
Booking
Ylber Ramadani (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Albania).
Post update
Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enis Cokaj (Albania).
Post update
Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Albania).
Post update
Offside, Poland. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.