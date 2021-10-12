World Cup Qualifying - European
AlbaniaAlbania0PolandPoland1

Albania 0-1 Poland: Home fans halt play after visiting players hit by objects

Bottles are thrown on to the pitch
The players left the pitch for more than 20 minutes following the incident at the Air Albania Stadium

Poland's World Cup qualifying victory over Albania in Tirana was suspended for over 20 minutes after home fans threw objects at the visiting players.

Karol Swiderski gave the Poles the lead with 13 minutes remaining in their Group I fixture.

But he and his team-mates were then pelted with plastic drinks bottles from the stands, prompting the players to leave the pitch.

Play resumed and Poland leapfrogged Albania into second spot.

Before the incident which prompted the lengthy delay, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski was also targeted with an object from the crowd.

Albania, bidding to reach a World Cup finals for the first time, travel to Wembley to face England next month, prior to completing their campaign at home to Andorra.

Poland, who are three points adrift of Gareth Southgate's side, travel to Andorra before hosting Hungary in November for their final two qualification matches.

Line-ups

Albania

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Berisha
  • 4HysajBooked at 49mins
  • 18IsmajliBooked at 34mins
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 5Veseli
  • 19RamadaniBooked at 89mins
  • 7BareSubstituted forCokajat 77'minutes
  • 20TrashiSubstituted forLenjaniat 65'minutes
  • 21RoshiSubstituted forBajramiat 77'minutes
  • 10Manaj
  • 11UzuniSubstituted forBrojaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lenjani
  • 9Cokaj
  • 12Selmani
  • 13Mihaj
  • 14Dermaku
  • 17Broja
  • 22Bajrami
  • 23Strakosha

Poland

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 15Glik
  • 5BednarekBooked at 50minsSubstituted forHelikat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 7JózwiakSubstituted forFrankowskiat 71'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 16ModerSubstituted forKlichat 45'minutes
  • 21PuchaczBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBereszynskiat 90+1'minutes
  • 8BuksaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSwiderskiat 71'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Gumny
  • 4Kedziora
  • 6Helik
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Placheta
  • 14Klich
  • 17Kozlowski
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 19Frankowski
  • 22Majecki
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbaniaAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away24

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albania 0, Poland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Albania 0, Poland 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

  4. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Michal Helik replaces Jan Bednarek.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Enis Cokaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enis Cokaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rey Manaj.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski replaces Tymoteusz Puchacz.

  10. Booking

    Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nedim Bajrami.

  12. Booking

    Ylber Ramadani (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Albania).

  15. Post update

    Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Enis Cokaj (Albania).

  17. Post update

    Tymoteusz Puchacz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Albania).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Poland. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7520168817
2Portugal65101641216
3Luxembourg6204514-96
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan7016415-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden6501123915
2Spain6411135813
3Greece62317619
4Georgia7115412-84
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland8521137617
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova8017424-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia8611135819
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus8125313-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2Romania8413118313
3North Macedonia83321510512
4Armenia8332811-312
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

