World Cup Qualifying - European
PortugalPortugal5LuxembourgLuxembourg0

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps hosts to emphatic win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more international goals against Luxembourg (nine) than any other opponent

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal recorded an emphatic World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve.

The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia who they host in their final game.

Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha added the other goals.

Fernandes superbly drove a low shot into the bottom-right corner as the hosts went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes.

However, all the headlines will rightly belong with his Manchester United team-mate who now has 115 international goals.

The 36-year-old broke Iran striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last month.

Portugal travel to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group A match before facing Serbia.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20CanceloBooked at 84mins
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 19Tavares MendesBooked at 22mins
  • 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 80'minutes
  • 16Alves Palhinha GonçalvesSubstituted forNevesat 73'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 65'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forNunesat 80'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 9André SilvaSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 5Nélson Semedo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 12Lopes
  • 13Danilo
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 21Nunes
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23João Mário

Luxembourg

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 13Carlson
  • 17PintoSubstituted forMuratovicat 87'minutes
  • 15ThillSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 45'minutes
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 8Martins PereiraBooked at 32mins
  • 21ThillSubstituted forDevilleat 45'minutes
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 9SinaniSubstituted forVeigaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Malget
  • 4Dzogovic
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Zambujo Pimentel
  • 7Veiga
  • 11Borges Sanches
  • 12Schon
  • 14Deville
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Muratovic
  • 22Omosanya
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home21
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 5, Luxembourg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 5, Luxembourg 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eric Veiga (Luxembourg).

  7. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Maurice Deville (Luxembourg).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maxime Chanot.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg. Eric Veiga replaces Danel Sinani.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg. Edvin Muratovic replaces Mica Pinto because of an injury.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 5, Luxembourg 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maurice Deville.

  15. Booking

    João Cancelo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Portugal).

  17. Post update

    Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Matheus Nunes replaces Bernardo Silva.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7520168817
2Portugal65101641216
3Luxembourg6204514-96
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan7016415-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden6501123915
2Spain6411135813
3Greece62317619
4Georgia7115412-84
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland8521137617
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova8017424-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia8611135819
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus8125313-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2Romania8413118313
3North Macedonia83321510512
4Armenia8332811-312
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

