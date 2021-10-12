Match ends, Portugal 5, Luxembourg 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal recorded an emphatic World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve.
The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia who they host in their final game.
Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.
Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha added the other goals.
Fernandes superbly drove a low shot into the bottom-right corner as the hosts went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes.
However, all the headlines will rightly belong with his Manchester United team-mate who now has 115 international goals.
The 36-year-old broke Iran striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last month.
Portugal travel to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group A match before facing Serbia.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20CanceloBooked at 84mins
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 19Tavares MendesBooked at 22mins
- 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 80'minutes
- 16Alves Palhinha GonçalvesSubstituted forNevesat 73'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 65'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forNunesat 80'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9André SilvaSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 5Nélson Semedo
- 6José Fonte
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 21Nunes
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23João Mário
Luxembourg
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 13Carlson
- 17PintoSubstituted forMuratovicat 87'minutes
- 15ThillSubstituted forBorges Sanchesat 45'minutes
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 8Martins PereiraBooked at 32mins
- 21ThillSubstituted forDevilleat 45'minutes
- 10Rodrigues
- 9SinaniSubstituted forVeigaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Malget
- 4Dzogovic
- 5Selimovic
- 6Zambujo Pimentel
- 7Veiga
- 11Borges Sanches
- 12Schon
- 14Deville
- 19Skenderovic
- 20Muratovic
- 22Omosanya
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
