Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more international goals against Luxembourg (nine) than any other opponent

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal recorded an emphatic World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve.

The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia who they host in their final game.

Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha added the other goals.

Fernandes superbly drove a low shot into the bottom-right corner as the hosts went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes.

However, all the headlines will rightly belong with his Manchester United team-mate who now has 115 international goals.

The 36-year-old broke Iran striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last month.

Portugal travel to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate Group A match before facing Serbia.