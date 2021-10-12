World Cup Qualifying - European
PortugalPortugal19:45LuxembourgLuxembourg
Venue: Estádio Algarve, Portugal

Portugal v Luxembourg

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 16Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 9André Silva
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 5Nélson Semedo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 12Lopes
  • 13Danilo
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 21Nunes
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23João Mário

Luxembourg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 13Carlson
  • 17Pinto
  • 9Sinani
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 15Thill
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 21Thill

Substitutes

  • 3Malget
  • 4Dzogovic
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Zambujo Pimentel
  • 7Veiga
  • 11Borges Sanches
  • 12Schon
  • 14Deville
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Muratovic
  • 22Omosanya
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6420137614
2Portugal5410114713
3Luxembourg520359-46
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532061511
3Northern Ireland512245-15
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze51317616
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131113-210
5Faroe Islands7115416-124
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia8611135819
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus8125313-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102322119
2Albania7502116515
3Poland74212481614
4Hungary73131211110
5Andorra7106419-153
6San Marino7007129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2Romania8413118313
3North Macedonia83321510512
4Armenia8332811-312
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

