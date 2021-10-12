World Cup Qualifying - European
KazakhstanKazakhstan0FinlandFinland2

Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland: Norwich forward Teemu Pukki scores twice to break Jari Litmanen's goals record

Last updated on .From the section Football

Teemu Pukki
Teemu Pukki broke Jari Litmanen's 11-year-old record in 39 fewer games

Teemu Pukki scored twice to break Jari Litmanen's international goals record for Finland in their World Cup qualifying victory over Kazakhstan.

Norwich forward Pukki netted in each half to take his international tally to 33, one more than the former Barcelona and Ajax playmaker.

Litmanen scored in the last of his 137 games for Finland in 2010, while Pukki has earned 98 caps for his country.

The result puts Finland level on points with second-placed Ukraine in Group D.

With both nations trailing France by four points, a play-off place may represent their best opportunity of reaching the 2022 finals in Qatar.

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Shatskiy
  • 20BystrovSubstituted forTapalovat 76'minutes
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 2MaliyBooked at 36mins
  • 3Alip
  • 11VorogovskiyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forTaykenovat 73'minutes
  • 10ZhukovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 58'minutes
  • 5Kuat
  • 14VassiljevSubstituted forTagybergenat 58'minutes
  • 18OmirtayevSubstituted forShchetkinat 58'minutes
  • 19ZainutdinovBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 4Erlanov
  • 6Taykenov
  • 7Astanov
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 9Shchetkin
  • 13Kassym
  • 15Seysen
  • 16Orazov
  • 17Zhaksylykov
  • 22Tapalov
  • 23Tursynbai

Finland

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 3GranlundSubstituted forRaitalaat 79'minutes
  • 15Väisänen
  • 18IvanovBooked at 36mins
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 11Schüller
  • 6Kamara
  • 8LodSubstituted forTaylorat 90+1'minutes
  • 16NissiläSubstituted forRiskiat 90+2'minutes
  • 20PohjanpaloSubstituted forJensenat 34'minutes
  • 10PukkiSubstituted forValakariat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Arajuuri
  • 4Toivio
  • 5Ojala
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Jensen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Valakari
  • 14Lam
  • 17Niskanen
  • 19Riski
  • 22Raitala
  • 23Eriksson
Referee:
Halis Özkahya

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Finland 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Finland 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Roope Riski replaces Urho Nissilä.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Robin Lod.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Lod.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Onni Valakari (Finland).

  9. Post update

    Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Onni Valakari (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Urho Nissilä (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Jukka Raitala replaces Albin Granlund.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Onni Valakari replaces Teemu Pukki.

  16. Post update

    Fredrik Jensen (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Erkin Tapalov replaces Marat Bystrov.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Baktiyor Zainutdinov.

