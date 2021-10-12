Last updated on .From the section Football

Teemu Pukki broke Jari Litmanen's 11-year-old record in 39 fewer games

Teemu Pukki scored twice to break Jari Litmanen's international goals record for Finland in their World Cup qualifying victory over Kazakhstan.

Norwich forward Pukki netted in each half to take his international tally to 33, one more than the former Barcelona and Ajax playmaker.

Litmanen scored in the last of his 137 games for Finland in 2010, while Pukki has earned 98 caps for his country.

The result puts Finland level on points with second-placed Ukraine in Group D.

With both nations trailing France by four points, a play-off place may represent their best opportunity of reaching the 2022 finals in Qatar.