Wednesday's League Cup match between Linfield and Institute has been postponed after the latter fielded an ineligible player in the second round.

The Blues were due to face Stute in the third round at Windsor Park.

However, the Northern Ireland Football League has postponed the fixture.

NIFL said: "Following communication from the Irish FA Player Registration Committee, the NI Football League have been made aware of a player eligibility issue relating to an Institute player."

Their statement added: "As the player concerned has played in the previous round of the BetMcLean League Cup, the NI Football League can confirm that the third round tie between Linfield and Institute has been postponed until further notice."

Institute beat Premier Intermediate League side PSNI 4-3 in the second round on 14 September.

In September, Larne were thrown out of the League Cup after they were found to have used an ineligible player in their second-round win over Limavady United.