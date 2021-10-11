Nick Freeman's new deal will keep him at Wycombe until the summer of 2023

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have given injured midfielder Nick Freeman a one-year contract extension to "support" him through his recovery.

The 25-year-old has had surgery on a serious knee injury suffered in the Chairboys' win over Lincoln in August and may not play again this season.

Freeman has helped Wycombe to two promotions during his time at the club.

"We're a tight-knit club that looks after each other, and proud to support him," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth added: external-link "He's suffered a nasty injury and we wanted Nick to know that he remains an important part of Wycombe Wanderers, and there's light at the end of the tunnel of his rehab programme, knowing that he has the security of another year on his contract to come back and get back to the top of his game."

Since joining from Histon in 2016 Freeman has scored seven goals in 130 appearances.

"The way he has handled himself and his approach to recovery has been inspiring, not just to his team-mates but to all of us," added Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig.