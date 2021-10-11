Last updated on .From the section Airdrieonians

Rico Quitongo had realised "you can't always catch the idiots"

Airdrieonians have dropped their investigation into alleged racial abuse of their defender Rico Quitongo from one of their own fans.

The Scottish League 1 club say "there is insufficient evidence to take further action" after a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

Airdrie had appealed for witnesses after the game against Queen's Park on 11 September.

But they say "we have now exhausted all possible options".

In a club website statement, they explain that the problem they faced was having "no more than one witness to one alleged unidentifiable and indistinguishable perpetrator".

"We will continue as a club, alongside the whole of Scottish football, to have a zero tolerance approach towards racism," they add.

"It has been an important process for all concerned to ensure that, if a supporter of Airdrieonians FC did make this alleged remark, that it be dealt with by the relevant authorities.

"It was also important to ensure that our club and supporters as a whole were not unfairly accused of using racist language. We believe that this process has been a vindication."