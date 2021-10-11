Wales picked up four points from October's two World Cup qualifying games in the absence of Gareth Bale

Rob Page may have called it "ugly" but Wales' narrow win in Estonia means their World Cup hopes still look good.

Although automatic qualification is near impossible, the play-offs still represent hope for a nation looking to reach a first World Cup since 1958.

But failing to beat Czech Republic last Friday complicates things as Wales head into their final two Group E games.

BBC Sport Wales takes a look at where Wales stand right now and what needs to happen to reach Qatar.

How does qualifying work?

There are 13 places at the 2022 World Cup up for grabs in European qualifying.

The 10 group winners qualify automatically, while the other three spots are decided by play-offs which will comprise of the 10 group runners-up, plus the two best-ranked Nations League sides who have not already finished in the top two of their group.

Belgium are within a whisker of automatic qualification and a win against Estonia in Brussels next month will officially book their place.

If the side at the top of Fifa's world rankings draw with an Estonian side currently 111th, then Wales - who finish with a home double-header - could match Belgium's points tally by first beating Belarus and then Roberto Martinez's side themselves. Even if that happens, Wales would also have the small matter of making up a gulf of 16 in goal difference.

Should Belgium somehow lose to Estonia on 13 November, then it would be winner takes all in Cardiff three days later.

For those getting giddy by that prospect, some context: Belgium have not lost a single qualifier in six years and not lost a qualifier at home since 2010. It has also been more than a decade since they lost back-to-back qualifiers.

For the more pragmatic, second place in the group is much more up for grabs. Level on points with the Czechs but with a game in hand, Wales can overtake them with victory over Belarus before the Czechs' final game against Estonia in Prague on the same night Wales host Belgium.

Goal difference is still a factor though - Wales trailing the Czech Republic by two.

How can Wales finish second?

Put simply, bettering the Czech Republic's return.

Four points from Wales' final two games would guarantee second spot in the group, regardless of the Czech Republic's result.

If they beat Estonia and Wales lose to Belgium, it will come down to goal difference.

The good news for Wales is that, should they finish third, they look set to reach the play-offs regardless.

Wales' success in the Nations League in winning their group in League B left them as the fifth best-ranked side. Above them are France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Belgium should have already qualified, while Italy will be guaranteed a top-two finish if Northern Ireland fail to beat Bulgaria on Tuesday.

France and Spain cannot be sure of their progress until next month, though both lead their groups with one win likely to be enough. Only one needs to finish in the top two to confirm Wales' play-off berth.

Leeds United forward Dan James scored against Finland as Wales secured victory in their Nations League group

So why do Wales want to finish second?

The play-offs - which take place next March - have moved away from the traditional format of home and away legs against a single opposition.

Instead, Wales would have to come through a one-off semi-final and a one-off final if they want to qualify.

The 12 teams who reach this stage will be seeded; the six best-ranked runners up in the qualifying groups will be given a home semi-final, the remaining four plus the two entries from the Nations League will be away (the hosts for the final will be decided by an unseeded draw).

Thus the emphasis on Wales trying to finish second with as many points as possible from their two remaining games - ones Page has described as "cup finals".