Rochdale have not won a game since beating Tranmere 1-0 on 11 September

It has not been an easy season so far for Rochdale.

Relegated after seven years in League One at the end of last term, Dale were beaten 1-0 at home by Crawley on Saturday.

They have now lost five matches in a row in all competitions and failed to score in their past four.

Rochdale have slipped to 18th in League Two, five points ahead of bottom-placed Scunthorpe. Without an upturn in fortunes an unbroken century of Football League football will be at risk.

But it is not only on the pitch where problems are mounting at the Crown Oil Arena.

Behind the scenes, a dispute has erupted over future direction and share ownership that has led to bitterness, threats and splits, destroying Rochdale's image as a stable, lower-league club.

The search for investment

To get to the crux of the issue, you only need to read the small print from the Crawley game. Attendance: 2,268.

BBC Sport has been told Rochdale's playing budget this season is £1.5m. Receipts from season ticket sales were £280,000.

The £400,000 earned from the sale of Ollie Rathbone to Rotherham in August, plus a similar sum from the second tranche of the sell-on from Craig Dawson's move from West Brom to Watford will help plug the gap. But, with other bills to pay, more needs to be found.

In 2019-20, Rochdale played an EFL Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford. They went on an FA Cup run that included two televised games, one of which, against Newcastle, went to a replay at St James' Park. In addition, they earned £750,000 from the sale of teenager Luke Matheson to Wolves. From this bonanza, the club made a £1.5m profit.

Rochdale have earned money from a sell-on clause inserted into the deal when they sold defender Craig Dawson, who is now at West Ham, to West Brom in 2010

However, the club's board felt the financial position was unsustainable. They had made it a priority to seek outside investment. They were not, it has been stressed, looking for someone to plough money into the first-team squad.

Their focus was more on a decent training facilities. The club do not own a training ground and their academy, on which so much importance rests in terms of generating revenue, use local school pitches and an external indoor facility.

It is estimated that between 2018 and 2021, between 15 and 25 non-disclosure agreements were issued to interested parties. The board thought they had found the right man in entrepreneur and motorbike team owner Martin Halsall. Another businessman Andrew Curran had been identified as "a very useful backstop".

After Halsall had been given a presentation by the club, he was introduced to the Rochdale Supporters' Trust (RST). They were unimpressed at Halsall's view he should have a charge on the club in exchange for putting his money in.

When Halsall backed away, Curran and his Morton House group became the board's number one choice.

Fan resistance

The plan had been for Morton House to take a majority stake in Rochdale through private, independent deals with seven shareholders. But former chairman Andrew Kelly did not complete, which left Morton House with 42%.

Individually, none of the six completed transactions were subject to English Football League approval. However, as a whole, they took Morton House above the 30% threshold required for submission to the EFL's owners and directors' test.

It was the club's responsibility to submit the paperwork. This was not done and an essential element of becoming a significant club shareholder was never completed.

By now, RST had got themselves mobilised. They had seen what had happened to local rivals Bury - who were expelled from the EFL in August 2019 following ongoing financial problems - and were instinctively distrustful of the motives of anyone with no connection to the club offering to invest.

They felt the club had a sustainable model - buy players cheaply and sell at a profit. They want to be fan owned.

If Morton House had been open and transparent, BBC Sport has been told, they would have been welcomed by Rochdale fans. But they were not. The fans did not know where the money was coming from.

A number of people associated with the Morton House bid, including Curran and his relatives, were targeted. Online abuse was vicious.

In June, at a five-hour meeting, Rochdale directors David Bottomley and Graham Rawlinson were voted off the board by shareholders. external-link No representatives of Morton House were allowed into the meeting because their purchase had not been recognised.

With the atmosphere turning increasingly toxic, Curran stepped away. The EFL began an investigation.

Matt Southall previously had a spell as chief executive at Charlton Athletic

In the meantime, Morton House agreed to sell 25% of the club to Matt Southall, who was formerly chief executive at Charlton and heavily involved in their ownership dispute that attracted so much controversy in 2020.

BBC Sport understands Southall, who has recently moved to Dubai with his family, has no desire to get involved in the day-to-day running of Rochdale.

However, it is also known Southall has an agreement to increase his stake in Dale should Morton House get hold of Kelly's shares - which are now the subject of a legal dispute - and take its holding over 50%.

Southall feels there is no reason why he would fail the EFL owners and directors' test. Rochdale's fans, prompted by Charlton supporters who have highlighted negativity, are keen to make sure it does not get that far and are determined to keep Southall away. A recent virtual meeting between the two parties found no common ground.

All sides now agree the current picture is one of confusion and legal debate, not helped by the fact there are almost 398,000 'golden shares' lying dormant, which the club could try to raise money by selling.

However, there is uncertainty about whether they have to be offered on a pro-rata basis to current shareholders and, for those currently running the club, that is fraught with problems.

If, for instance, Morton House bought 42% of the new shares but some of the rest went unsold, that could take them above the overall 50% threshold that might trigger a sale to Southall.

Morton House have refused to cooperate with the EFL inquiry. However, the EFL have already interviewed a number of significant people involved in the situation and their work is on-going. According to their regulations, deals done without seeking prior approval when required are regarded as misconduct, which has the potential to attract fines for individuals depending on who is viewed as being responsible.

Meanwhile, Rochdale, with Simon Gauge - like Bottomley, a long-time supporter - as chair, try to navigate their way through choppy waters, on and off the pitch.

All sides are adamant they have the long-term future of the club in mind. Evidently, they have very different visions of what the future looks like.

At a time where Newcastle fans are celebrating the influx of 'new' money and Derby's administrators are dealing with the consequences of an owner who spent too much, lower down the pyramid, Rochdale are approaching a crossroads.

For a proud, historic Football League club, who regard themselves as a community asset in much the same way as Bury - local rivals just six miles down the road - did, their very existence could hinge on them making the right choices.