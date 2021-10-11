Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Steven Lawless (left) last played for Motherwell against Dundee in August

Steven Lawless has left Motherwell, with the club saying they and the midfielder "mutually agreed to end his current contract".

The 30-year-old returned to Fir Park for a second spell at the club after leaving Burton Albion.

But he has made only six appearances this season, four of them starts, the last being in an August loss to Dundee.

Lawless started his career with Well before spells with Partick Thistle and Livingston.

He joined Burton in England's League One in July 2020 but returned to his homeland six months later citing family reasons.

Motherwell have only lost once in six games since Lawless dropped out of the picture.