League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Beckles
  • 25Ogie
  • 2James
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 18Pratley
  • 3Wood
  • 7Smyth
  • 9Smith
  • 10Kemp

Substitutes

  • 5Happe
  • 8Clay
  • 11Archibald
  • 16Drinan
  • 17Omotoye
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 27Byrne

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 10Aitchison
  • 16Evans
  • 18Young
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1282222101226
2Harrogate126422314922
3Port Vale126331913621
4Tranmere1263394521
5Sutton United116231711620
6Swindon125521610620
7Leyton Orient124621911818
8Northampton125341211118
9Exeter123811812617
10Bradford124531613317
11Hartlepool125251112-117
12Crawley125251416-217
13Barrow124441615116
14Newport124441515016
15Salford124351412215
16Bristol Rovers124261419-514
17Rochdale123451416-213
18Walsall123451316-313
19Colchester11344811-313
20Stevenage123451118-713
21Oldham12327916-711
22Mansfield122461017-710
23Carlisle12246919-1010
24Scunthorpe12147725-187
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC