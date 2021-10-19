Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday

CambridgeCambridge United19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|13
|7
|5
|1
|22
|12
|10
|26
|2
|Wycombe
|12
|8
|2
|2
|20
|12
|8
|26
|3
|Wigan
|11
|8
|1
|2
|21
|7
|14
|25
|4
|Sunderland
|11
|8
|1
|2
|20
|12
|8
|25
|5
|Rotherham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20
|10
|10
|23
|6
|MK Dons
|12
|5
|4
|3
|21
|16
|5
|19
|7
|Sheff Wed
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|11
|2
|19
|8
|Burton
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|19
|9
|Oxford Utd
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|15
|3
|18
|10
|Bolton
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|0
|18
|11
|Accrington
|12
|5
|1
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|16
|12
|Portsmouth
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|14
|1
|15
|13
|Lincoln City
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|16
|0
|15
|14
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|20
|-8
|15
|15
|Ipswich
|12
|3
|5
|4
|23
|21
|2
|14
|16
|Morecambe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|22
|21
|1
|14
|17
|Wimbledon
|12
|3
|5
|4
|19
|21
|-2
|14
|18
|Cambridge
|11
|3
|5
|3
|16
|18
|-2
|14
|19
|Fleetwood
|11
|3
|4
|4
|20
|18
|2
|13
|20
|Gillingham
|13
|2
|5
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|21
|Shrewsbury
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|18
|-8
|11
|22
|Charlton
|12
|2
|3
|7
|13
|20
|-7
|9
|23
|Crewe
|12
|1
|5
|6
|9
|18
|-9
|8
|24
|Doncaster
|11
|2
|1
|8
|6
|20
|-14
|7
