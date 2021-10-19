League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

Last updated on

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth1375122121026
2Wycombe128222012826
3Wigan118122171425
4Sunderland118122012825
5Rotherham1272320101023
6MK Dons125432116519
7Sheff Wed125431311219
8Burton135441416-219
9Oxford Utd125341815318
10Bolton135352020018
11Accrington125161421-716
12Portsmouth124351514115
13Lincoln City124351616015
14Cheltenham124351220-815
15Ipswich123542321214
16Morecambe124262221114
17Wimbledon123541921-214
18Cambridge113531618-214
19Fleetwood113442018213
20Gillingham132561219-711
21Shrewsbury133281018-811
22Charlton122371320-79
23Crewe12156918-98
24Doncaster11218620-147
