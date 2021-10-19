Championship
DerbyDerby County2LutonLuton Town2

Derby County 2-2 Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo header earns Hatters draw

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments5

Fred Onyedinma scores for Luton
Fred Onyedinma scored on his first Luton appearance since late August

Luton Town twice came from behind to draw at bottom side Derby County as both sides extended their unbeaten Championship runs to four matches.

Wayne Rooney's Rams deservedly went in ahead at the break through Tom Lawrence, who drilled into the bottom corner after Jason Knight had pinched the ball off Luton defender Sonny Bradley.

The Hatters levelled when Harry Cornick's long throw was flicked on for Fred Onyedinma to bundle home but Lawrence then turned provider for Knight to powerfully strike through Simon Sluga and put Derby 2-1 up.

However home keeper Ryan Allsop flapped at a lofted cross from Luton's James Bree, allowing Elijah Adebayo to nod in a second equaliser, with the visitors almost nicking all three points late on when Onyedinma chipped against the bar.

Derby's third draw on the bounce leaves them five points from safety before Wednesday's games, with Luton up a place to ninth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 26Buchanan
  • 11MorrisonSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 74'minutes
  • 8Bird
  • 4Shinnie
  • 38KnightSubstituted forEboseleat 88'minutes
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 90mins
  • 7JózwiakSubstituted forWilliamsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 35Watson
  • 36Ebosele
  • 43Williams

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 4NaismithBooked at 14minsSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 31'minutes
  • 2Bree
  • 17MpanzuBooked at 90mins
  • 6ReaSubstituted forLansburyat 65'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forMuskweat 31'minutes
  • 7Cornick
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Berry
  • 16Burke
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 26Muskwe
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 2, Luton Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Luton Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).

  4. Post update

    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Dylan Williams (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).

  7. Booking

    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lee Buchanan (Derby County).

  10. Post update

    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

  12. Post update

    Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Festy Ebosele replaces Jason Knight.

  16. Post update

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 2, Luton Town 2. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:18

    Welcome to Wayne's World in League One

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 22:17

    A great advertisement for league one football. Keep up the good work wazza.

  • Comment posted by widdertwanky, today at 22:15

    hahahahahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by HH, today at 22:13

    Good point away from home especially after twice going behind. This squad has an excellent resilience and who knows, maybe we won’t be playing watford next season after all.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 22:08

    Wayne Rooney talking to reporters after the game “erm”.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5QPR136342420421
6Stoke136341614221
7Huddersfield126241814420
8Reading126151819-119
9Luton134632218418
10Millwall134631314-118
11Blackburn134542117417
12Nottm Forest135261816217
13Bristol City134451517-216
14Middlesbrough124351313015
15Sheff Utd134361719-215
16Blackpool124351216-415
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport