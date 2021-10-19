Match ends, Derby County 2, Luton Town 2.
Luton Town twice came from behind to draw at bottom side Derby County as both sides extended their unbeaten Championship runs to four matches.
Wayne Rooney's Rams deservedly went in ahead at the break through Tom Lawrence, who drilled into the bottom corner after Jason Knight had pinched the ball off Luton defender Sonny Bradley.
The Hatters levelled when Harry Cornick's long throw was flicked on for Fred Onyedinma to bundle home but Lawrence then turned provider for Knight to powerfully strike through Simon Sluga and put Derby 2-1 up.
However home keeper Ryan Allsop flapped at a lofted cross from Luton's James Bree, allowing Elijah Adebayo to nod in a second equaliser, with the visitors almost nicking all three points late on when Onyedinma chipped against the bar.
Derby's third draw on the bounce leaves them five points from safety before Wednesday's games, with Luton up a place to ninth.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 6Jagielka
- 33Davies
- 26Buchanan
- 11MorrisonSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 74'minutes
- 8Bird
- 4Shinnie
- 38KnightSubstituted forEboseleat 88'minutes
- 10LawrenceBooked at 90mins
- 7JózwiakSubstituted forWilliamsat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 16Stearman
- 17Sibley
- 21Roos
- 35Watson
- 36Ebosele
- 43Williams
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Sluga
- 15Lockyer
- 5Bradley
- 4NaismithBooked at 14minsSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 31'minutes
- 2Bree
- 17MpanzuBooked at 90mins
- 6ReaSubstituted forLansburyat 65'minutes
- 29Bell
- 18ClarkSubstituted forMuskweat 31'minutes
- 7Cornick
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 8Berry
- 16Burke
- 23Lansbury
- 24Onyedinma
- 26Muskwe
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Luton Town 2.
Post update
Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).
Post update
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dylan Williams (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).
Booking
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Lee Buchanan (Derby County).
Post update
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Post update
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Festy Ebosele replaces Jason Knight.
Post update
Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo with a headed pass.
Post update
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 2, Luton Town 2. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Post update
Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Comments
Join the conversation