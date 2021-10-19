Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fred Onyedinma scored on his first Luton appearance since late August

Luton Town twice came from behind to draw at bottom side Derby County as both sides extended their unbeaten Championship runs to four matches.

Wayne Rooney's Rams deservedly went in ahead at the break through Tom Lawrence, who drilled into the bottom corner after Jason Knight had pinched the ball off Luton defender Sonny Bradley.

The Hatters levelled when Harry Cornick's long throw was flicked on for Fred Onyedinma to bundle home but Lawrence then turned provider for Knight to powerfully strike through Simon Sluga and put Derby 2-1 up.

However home keeper Ryan Allsop flapped at a lofted cross from Luton's James Bree, allowing Elijah Adebayo to nod in a second equaliser, with the visitors almost nicking all three points late on when Onyedinma chipped against the bar.

Derby's third draw on the bounce leaves them five points from safety before Wednesday's games, with Luton up a place to ninth.

