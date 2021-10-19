Match ends, Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2.
Lyle Taylor scored twice in injury time as Nottingham Forest stunned Bristol City and maintained their upward curve under new boss Steve Cooper.
Teenager Alex Scott's first senior goal looked to have earned City a first home win since January 26.
But Taylor levelled from the spot early in stoppage time after Nathan Baker felled Forest's Djed Spence.
And yet more drama followed as Taylor, unmarked at the back post, tapped in a loose ball to snatch an unlikely victory and extend the Robins' winless run at Ashton Gate to 17 matches.
It left those in the stadium bewildered bar the delighted Forest fans in the Atyeo Stand, who did not have much to celebrate before Cooper's arrival last month.
However they have now won four and drawn one of the former Swansea manager's five games in charge.
Bristol City had the first big chance when Scott slotted wide with the goal at his mercy, though Forest went close when Brennan Johnson's low left-footed shot came back off the post.
Scott made amends for his earlier miss to give the hosts the lead, pouncing on the rebound after Forest keeper Brice Samba had saved Nahki Wells' shot.
Wells then saw Samba tip his shot on to the post - and that was a key intervention as Forest turned the game on its head with Taylor's late double.
