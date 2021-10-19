Championship
Bristol CityBristol City1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2

Bristol City 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Lyle Taylor last-gasp double gives Reds win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments7

Lyle Taylor scores for Nottingham Forest
Lyle Taylor sent Dan Bentley the wrong way from the spot to pull Nottingham Forest level

Lyle Taylor scored twice in injury time as Nottingham Forest stunned Bristol City and maintained their upward curve under new boss Steve Cooper.

Teenager Alex Scott's first senior goal looked to have earned City a first home win since January 26.

But Taylor levelled from the spot early in stoppage time after Nathan Baker felled Forest's Djed Spence.

And yet more drama followed as Taylor, unmarked at the back post, tapped in a loose ball to snatch an unlikely victory and extend the Robins' winless run at Ashton Gate to 17 matches.

It left those in the stadium bewildered bar the delighted Forest fans in the Atyeo Stand, who did not have much to celebrate before Cooper's arrival last month.

However they have now won four and drawn one of the former Swansea manager's five games in charge.

Bristol City had the first big chance when Scott slotted wide with the goal at his mercy, though Forest went close when Brennan Johnson's low left-footed shot came back off the post.

Scott made amends for his earlier miss to give the hosts the lead, pouncing on the rebound after Forest keeper Brice Samba had saved Nahki Wells' shot.

Wells then saw Samba tip his shot on to the post - and that was a key intervention as Forest turned the game on its head with Taylor's late double.

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 22Kalas
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17Baker
  • 6James
  • 19Tanner
  • 14Weimann
  • 36ScottBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes
  • 3Dasilva
  • 9MartinSubstituted forMassengoat 66'minutes
  • 21WellsSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Simpson
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 12O'Leary
  • 15Bakinson
  • 16Pring
  • 42Massengo
  • 45Palmer

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3FigueiredoSubstituted forMightenat 67'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 15Lowe
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 77'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 8Colback
  • 10Carvalho
  • 13Bong
  • 17Mighten
  • 23Lolley
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest).

  4. Post update

    Nathan Baker (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Mighten.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Nottingham Forest. Djed Spence draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Nathan Baker (Bristol City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by George Tanner.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann tries a through ball, but Kasey Palmer is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Garner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Nahki Wells.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lyle Taylor replaces Lewis Grabban.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Garner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Kasey Palmer replaces Alex Scott.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty James with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by part_time_supporter, today at 22:18

    Good game in poor conditions, ref denied both sides clear penalties.

    Forest sprinted back to the half way line after equalising. Their belief was rewarded. Great stuff!

  • Comment posted by rugby is my game, today at 22:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by horsieclippityklopp, today at 22:17

    Cooper is either a genius or lucky...hopefully both! Coyr 🙂

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 22:17

    So this is the captain’s comment (as well as other gobbledegook).
    “There's no lack of effort in that dressing room at all," Bentley said.

    Yes well Capt Bentley it is on the pitch City need effort not the (dressing?) changing room.

    Clearly there’s no effort at all at keeping goals out after 90 minutes - AGAIN.

  • Comment posted by Ricky Spanisssssshhhhhh, today at 22:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 22:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ian Jenkins , today at 22:14

    Hughton would have defended the draw at 1-1 and that is the difference.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:18

      Mark replied:
      Hughton would have defended the 1-0 defeat

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:14

    Thank you Forest
    Waylon had a nice wager on that.
    It’s good being Waylon.
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by TheSt8, today at 22:13

    Uuuu reds!!! E I e I e I o

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5QPR136342420421
6Stoke136341614221
7Huddersfield126241814420
8Reading126151819-119
9Luton134632218418
10Millwall134631314-118
11Blackburn134542117417
12Nottm Forest135261816217
13Bristol City134451517-216
14Middlesbrough124351313015
15Sheff Utd134361719-215
16Blackpool124351216-415
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport