Match ends, Stoke City 0, Bournemouth 1.
Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game as Championship leaders Bournemouth won at Stoke.
The Cherries top-scorer cashed in on a 51st-minute blunder by Potters keeper Adam Davies to net his ninth goal of the season from close range.
On a night when Stoke lost their own top-scorer Nick Powell to a first-half injury, the Potters at least enjoyed seeing striker Tyrese Campbell return off the bench after the break following 10 months out with a knee injury.
But although he twice went close and Sam Clucas hit the post, the Cherries remained relatively untroubled - and their ninth win in 13 games this season (and fourth single-goal win in a row at Stoke) was enough to send Scott Parker's men six points clear at the top.
Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will try to make up the leeway on Wednesday night when they go to Swansea.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 16Wilmot
- 36Souttar
- 5Chester
- 2Smith
- 7ClucasSubstituted forSurridgeat 60'minutes
- 4Allen
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 25PowellSubstituted forVrancicat 28'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 8Vrancic
- 9Fletcher
- 10Campbell
- 12Bursik
- 22Surridge
- 28Sawyers
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 24Cahill
- 5Kelly
- 33ZemuraBooked at 59mins
- 8Lerma
- 26KilkennyBooked at 3minsSubstituted forPearsonat 83'minutes
- 29BillingSubstituted forMephamat 90+2'minutes
- 10ChristieSubstituted forLoweat 90+5'minutes
- 9Solanke
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 6Mepham
- 11Marcondes
- 18Lowe
- 19Stanislas
- 22Pearson
- 27Rogers
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 18,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Bournemouth 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Chester (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
Post update
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Post update
Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Ryan Christie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Ben Pearson (Bournemouth).
Post update
Sam Surridge (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Philip Billing.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ben Pearson.
Post update
Offside, Stoke City. Ben Wilmot tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Post update
Sam Surridge (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Surridge with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Gavin Kilkenny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
We don't care !! We're top of the league and we don't care !!
Up the Mighty Cherries !!
Ya know what I mean !