Last updated on .From the section Championship

Of Dominic Solanke's nine Bournemouth goals this season, seven have been at home but the other two have both come in the Midlands

Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game as Championship leaders Bournemouth won at Stoke.

The Cherries top-scorer cashed in on a 51st-minute blunder by Potters keeper Adam Davies to net his ninth goal of the season from close range.

On a night when Stoke lost their own top-scorer Nick Powell to a first-half injury, the Potters at least enjoyed seeing striker Tyrese Campbell return off the bench after the break following 10 months out with a knee injury.

But although he twice went close and Sam Clucas hit the post, the Cherries remained relatively untroubled - and their ninth win in 13 games this season (and fourth single-goal win in a row at Stoke) was enough to send Scott Parker's men six points clear at the top.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will try to make up the leeway on Wednesday night when they go to Swansea.

More to follow.