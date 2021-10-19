Championship
StokeStoke City0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Stoke City 0-1 Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke winner extends Cherries' lead at top

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments17

Of Dominic Solanke's nine Bournemouth goals this season, seven have been at home but the other two have both come in the Midlands
Of Dominic Solanke's nine Bournemouth goals this season, seven have been at home but the other two have both come in the Midlands

Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game as Championship leaders Bournemouth won at Stoke.

The Cherries top-scorer cashed in on a 51st-minute blunder by Potters keeper Adam Davies to net his ninth goal of the season from close range.

On a night when Stoke lost their own top-scorer Nick Powell to a first-half injury, the Potters at least enjoyed seeing striker Tyrese Campbell return off the bench after the break following 10 months out with a knee injury.

But although he twice went close and Sam Clucas hit the post, the Cherries remained relatively untroubled - and their ninth win in 13 games this season (and fourth single-goal win in a row at Stoke) was enough to send Scott Parker's men six points clear at the top.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will try to make up the leeway on Wednesday night when they go to Swansea.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 16Wilmot
  • 36Souttar
  • 5Chester
  • 2Smith
  • 7ClucasSubstituted forSurridgeat 60'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 25PowellSubstituted forVrancicat 28'minutes
  • 18BrownSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 8Vrancic
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Bursik
  • 22Surridge
  • 28Sawyers

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 59mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 26KilkennyBooked at 3minsSubstituted forPearsonat 83'minutes
  • 29BillingSubstituted forMephamat 90+2'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forLoweat 90+5'minutes
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
  • 22Pearson
  • 27Rogers
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
18,427

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 0, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Chester (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  7. Post update

    Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Ryan Christie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Pearson (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Chris Mepham replaces Philip Billing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Ben Wilmot tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  17. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Surridge with a through ball.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Gavin Kilkenny.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 22:17

    Well played Bournemouth!!! Had my doubts our unbeaten record would still be intact after tonight, but on we go! 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by AFCBStu, today at 22:12

    Another solid team performance! How many hours since we conceded an away goal! Hope this gives you strength this week Brooksy!! Roll on Saturday at home!! 🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 22:07

    Up the Cherries 🍒. Keep the momentum going now into the next home match on Saturday...

  • Comment posted by TwoBricks, today at 22:05

    Keep trying bitters !! Blah Blah Blah, boring, Blah, Blah Blah !! (YAWN).

    We don't care !! We're top of the league and we don't care !!

    Up the Mighty Cherries !!

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 22:04

    Well done Bournemouth, not easy going to Stoke on a rainy Tuesday night ( so they say ) and getting a win😉👍🏻

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:00

    Boring Boremouth sneak another win, Stoke chocked and dropping with the autumn leaves 🍁
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Wendyo, today at 21:59

    Well done Cherries. Difficult game that many would have probably been happy with a draw. We're not free scoring, but boy we have belief & nobody can say we haven't been solid in defence. Up the Cherries and best wishes to Brooksie.

    • Reply posted by Sipunx, today at 22:03

      Sipunx replied:
      Sneaking all the way back into the prem ☺️

  • Comment posted by OldenoughtorememberTedMacDougall, today at 21:58

    Still a long way to go but just keep taking it one game at a time... could we....again?

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 21:57

    They may be winning but what a boring side to watch.

    • Reply posted by TwoBricks, today at 22:01

      TwoBricks replied:
      Have you watched them this season? No, thought not. The best footballing side in the Championship. It's like watching Brazil (in the seventies)!. UTCIAD!!!

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 21:57

    Bubble burst I see

  • Comment posted by gazzasuk, today at 21:57

    Championship is a complete farce... its no longer a level playing field and hasn't for some time....ditch parachute payments ASAP...the table doesn't lie...

    • Reply posted by Joe hudds, today at 22:08

      Joe hudds replied:
      No more of a farce than the prem. table doesn’t lie there either with the 6 richest clubs at the top…That’s how British football is nowadays.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth139402181331
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5QPR136342420421
6Stoke136341614221
7Huddersfield126241814420
8Reading126151819-119
9Luton134632218418
10Millwall134631314-118
11Blackburn134542117417
12Nottm Forest135261816217
13Bristol City134451517-216
14Middlesbrough124351313015
15Sheff Utd134361719-215
16Blackpool124351216-415
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby13373910-14
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport