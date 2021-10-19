Stoke City v Bournemouth

StokeStoke City19:45BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|12
|8
|4
|0
|20
|8
|12
|28
|2
|West Brom
|12
|7
|4
|1
|21
|9
|12
|25
|3
|Fulham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|27
|14
|13
|23
|4
|Coventry
|12
|7
|2
|3
|18
|14
|4
|23
|5
|Stoke
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|13
|3
|21
|6
|Huddersfield
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|14
|4
|20
|7
|Reading
|12
|6
|1
|5
|18
|19
|-1
|19
|8
|QPR
|12
|5
|3
|4
|23
|20
|3
|18
|9
|Blackburn
|12
|4
|5
|3
|21
|16
|5
|17
|10
|Luton
|12
|4
|5
|3
|20
|16
|4
|17
|11
|Bristol City
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|16
|12
|Middlesbrough
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|13
|0
|15
|13
|Sheff Utd
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|15
|14
|Millwall
|12
|3
|6
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|15
|15
|Blackpool
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|15
|16
|Nottm Forest
|12
|4
|2
|6
|16
|15
|1
|14
|17
|Swansea
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|14
|18
|Preston
|12
|2
|6
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|19
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|12
|20
|Cardiff
|12
|3
|2
|7
|12
|22
|-10
|11
|21
|Hull
|12
|2
|3
|7
|8
|17
|-9
|9
|22
|Barnsley
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|15
|-8
|8
|23
|Peterborough
|12
|2
|2
|8
|12
|25
|-13
|8
|24
|Derby
|12
|3
|6
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|3
