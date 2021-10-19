Championship
StokeStoke City19:45BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth128402081228
2West Brom127412191225
3Fulham1272327141323
4Coventry127231814423
5Stoke126331613321
6Huddersfield126241814420
7Reading126151819-119
8QPR125342320318
9Blackburn124532116517
10Luton124532016417
11Bristol City124441415-116
12Middlesbrough124351313015
13Sheff Utd124351617-115
14Millwall123631113-215
15Blackpool124351216-415
16Nottm Forest124261615114
17Swansea123541214-214
18Preston122641215-312
19Birmingham123361016-612
20Cardiff123271222-1011
21Hull12237817-99
22Barnsley12156715-88
23Peterborough122281225-138
24Derby1236378-13
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport