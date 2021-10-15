Last updated on .From the section Irish

Junior controls a high ball in the victory over St Pat's at the Brandywell

A second-half header from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe earns Derry City a 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic as both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Jamie McGonigle's cross on 63 minutes found Junior at the back post and the striker nodded home for his sixth goal of the season.

Gareth Coughlan of St Pat's and Derry defender Danny Lafferty were both sent off with 10 minutes left.

Derry move to within a point of Sligo Rovers in third place.

St Pat's started the stronger with Matty Smith glancing his header onto the post from Sam Bone's cross.

Man of the match Nathan Gartside foiled Chris Forrester's effort with 12 minutes gone.

Derry broke on the counter six minuted later but Lafferty fired his shot well of target. Jamie McGonigle also went close but Pat's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros smothered his effort at an acute angle as the hosts began to grow in the game.

Forrester looked destined to fire the visitors in front after 36 minutes but Gartside got down well to save the ball with his feet and on the stroke of half-time the St. Pat's midfielder was denied by the crossbar.

The sides went in level at the break and the visitors picked up where they left off in the second.

Darragh Burns saw his shot swatted away by Gartside on 49 minutes with Billy King blazing over from the edge of the area three minutes later.

Derry managed to stem the attacking tide and broke after the hour mark with Ronan Boyce winning the ball back before releasing Jack Malone.

Malone slipped the ball down the right-hand side to Jamie McGonigle, who whipped in a fabulous cross for Junior to dive in at the back post and head home to notch up his 22nd goal for Derry.

Jason McClelland came closest to equalising for Pat's when he turned at the top of the box, shifted onto his right foot and fired low down to Gartside's right but the keeper gathered easily.

Derry saw the game out but both sides were reduced to 10 men after Coughlan drew his elbow into the cheek of Coll.

After some careful deliberation referee Robert Harvey showed Coughlan a red card and showed Lafferty a second yellow for his part in the afters.