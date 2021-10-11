Match ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.
Emile Smith Rowe's winning goal gave 10-man England Under-21s a narrow victory against Andorra in a European Championship qualifier.
Smith Rowe raced on to Curtis Jones' pass to slide the ball into the bottom-left corner to finish off a superb counter-attack.
Rhian Brewster had earlier been sent off after collecting a second yellow card 10 minutes into the second half.
England stay third in Group G, behind the Czech Republic and Albania.
It had looked like being another disappointing night for Lee Carsley's side, who let a two-goal lead slip in their draw in Slovenia.
The Young Lions were lacklustre throughout, rarely playing with the pace or fluidity to trouble the hosts who have now lost all five of their Group G fixtures.
An unmarked Brewster missed a great chance four minutes before being sent off, while Marc Guehi also headed a good opportunity wide.
However, there was very little else to get excited about in a scrappy contest that was settled by one moment of quality.
Line-ups
Andorra U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Rodríguez
- 2Alonso
- 15Rodrigues
- 14BabotSubstituted forBienertat 53'minutes
- 10ValesBooked at 67mins
- 4Bellido
- 7Pubill dos SantosSubstituted forNkounkouat 84'minutes
- 8De las HerasBooked at 84mins
- 9FernándezSubstituted forSolaat 84'minutes
- 23Remolins
- 11RosasSubstituted forRenteat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Nkounkou
- 5Silva
- 6Bienert
- 13Rabelo
- 16Cerqueira Carvalho
- 17Gelabert
- 18Mateos
- 19Sola
- 20Rente
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Green
- 21Livramento
- 4Guéhi
- 15Harwood-Bellis
- 3ThomasBooked at 50mins
- 8Gallagher
- 14Doyle
- 18GarnerSubstituted forJonesat 57'minutes
- 20PalmerSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 65'minutes
- 7BrewsterBooked at 55mins
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forBalogunat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bursik
- 2Aarons
- 5Cresswell
- 6Skipp
- 9Balogun
- 12Ramsey
- 17Jones
- 19John-Jules
- 23Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- Referee:
- Igor Stojchevski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 1.
Post update
Foul by Folarin Balogun (England U21).
Post update
Marc Rodrigues (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alex Rente (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Valentino Livramento (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Rente (Andorra U21).
Post update
Folarin Balogun (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eric Vales (Andorra U21).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (England U21) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Angel Gomes.
Post update
Offside, England U21. Tommy Doyle tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Eric Vales.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Folarin Balogun replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eric Vales (Andorra U21).
Post update
Foul by Marc Guéhi (England U21).
Post update
Tobias Nkounkou (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.
Post update
Valentino Livramento (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.