Saturday's Women's Super League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City attracted a record peak audience of 1.1m on BBC One.

There were also 114,000 live streams of the 2-2 draw on BBC Sport online.

The television figures surpass the 800,000 viewers BBC One received external-link on the opening day of the season for the match between Everton and Manchester City.

That Goodison Park encounter was the first domestic women's league game to be broadcast on network TV in the UK.

At the weekend, City overcame a red card for Georgia Stanway to claim a point against United in a pulsating clash at Leigh Sports Village.

Arsenal continued their 100% winning start with a comfortable victory over Everton and stand three points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table.