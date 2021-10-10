World Cup Qualifying - European
North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia0GermanyGermany4

Germany first team to reach World Cup after beating North Macedonia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala scored his first Germany goal on his ninth cap

Germany became the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.

Former England youth international Jamal Musiala opened his account for the Germans, running in on goal and stroking home a confident finish.

Kai Havertz claimed the first goal in the second half, slotting in from Thomas Muller's unselfish pass.

Timo Werner smashed home the second following Muller's superb flick and also curled in a delightful third.

The Germans could have had more, but Chelsea forward Werner rattled the post with a thumping low drive on the stroke of half time, but managed to score twice as his side got the job done with clinical finishing in the second period.

It will be a night to remember for 18-year-old ex-Chelsea academy graduate Musiala, who played 19 times for various England youth teams but declared to play for Germany through his mother, as he netted a first senior goal on his ninth cap.

Hansi Flick's men, who are four-time world champions, reach the tournament for the 20th occasion, with only Brazil (21) appearing more times.

They did it with two games to spare, with meetings against Liechtenstein and Armenia to come next month.

Line-ups

North Macedonia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13RistovskiBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAskovskiat 77'minutes
  • 14Velkovski
  • 6Musliu
  • 8Alioski
  • 21KostadinovSubstituted forRistevskiat 77'minutes
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 29'minutes
  • 16NikolovSubstituted forRakipat 58'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Churlinov
  • 18JahovicSubstituted forMiovskiat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Todoroski
  • 3Askovski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 10Atanasov
  • 12Iliev
  • 15Zajkov
  • 17Rakip
  • 19Serafimov
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
  • 23Miovski

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 16Klostermann
  • 15Süle
  • 5Kehrer
  • 21Raum
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forWirtzat 61'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forHofmannat 74'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forNeuhausat 80'minutes
  • 7HavertzBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAdeyemiat 61'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forMusialaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Schlotterbeck
  • 4Ginter
  • 11Reus
  • 12Leno
  • 14Musiala
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Hofmann
  • 19Sané
  • 20Adeyemi
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Wirtz
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamNorth MacedoniaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away24
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, North Macedonia 0, Germany 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, North Macedonia 0, Germany 4.

  3. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia).

  5. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).

  7. Post update

    Florian Wirtz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Askovski (North Macedonia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Raum (Germany).

  11. Post update

    Stefan Askovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! North Macedonia 0, Germany 4. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

  13. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Florian Neuhaus replaces Thomas Müller.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Spirovski.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Stefan Askovski replaces Stefan Ristovski.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Tihomir Kostadinov.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jamal Musiala replaces Timo Werner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6420137614
2Portugal5410114713
3Luxembourg520359-46
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532061511
3Northern Ireland512245-15
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131113-210
5Faroe Islands7115416-124
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia8611135819
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus8125313-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102322119
2Albania7502116515
3Poland74212481614
4Hungary73131211110
5Andorra7106419-153
6San Marino7007129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2Romania8413118313
3North Macedonia83321510512
4Armenia8332811-312
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

