Match ends, North Macedonia 0, Germany 4.
Germany became the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.
Former England youth international Jamal Musiala opened his account for the Germans, running in on goal and stroking home a confident finish.
Kai Havertz claimed the first goal in the second half, slotting in from Thomas Muller's unselfish pass.
Timo Werner smashed home the second following Muller's superb flick and also curled in a delightful third.
The Germans could have had more, but Chelsea forward Werner rattled the post with a thumping low drive on the stroke of half time, but managed to score twice as his side got the job done with clinical finishing in the second period.
It will be a night to remember for 18-year-old ex-Chelsea academy graduate Musiala, who played 19 times for various England youth teams but declared to play for Germany through his mother, as he netted a first senior goal on his ninth cap.
Hansi Flick's men, who are four-time world champions, reach the tournament for the 20th occasion, with only Brazil (21) appearing more times.
They did it with two games to spare, with meetings against Liechtenstein and Armenia to come next month.
Line-ups
North Macedonia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13RistovskiBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAskovskiat 77'minutes
- 14Velkovski
- 6Musliu
- 8Alioski
- 21KostadinovSubstituted forRistevskiat 77'minutes
- 5AdemiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 29'minutes
- 16NikolovSubstituted forRakipat 58'minutes
- 7Elmas
- 11Churlinov
- 18JahovicSubstituted forMiovskiat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Todoroski
- 3Askovski
- 4Ristevski
- 9Trajkovski
- 10Atanasov
- 12Iliev
- 15Zajkov
- 17Rakip
- 19Serafimov
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
- 23Miovski
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 16Klostermann
- 15Süle
- 5Kehrer
- 21Raum
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forWirtzat 61'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 10GnabrySubstituted forHofmannat 74'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forNeuhausat 80'minutes
- 7HavertzBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAdeyemiat 61'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forMusialaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Schlotterbeck
- 4Ginter
- 11Reus
- 12Leno
- 14Musiala
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Hofmann
- 19Sané
- 20Adeyemi
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Wirtz
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, North Macedonia 0, Germany 4.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia).
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).
Post update
Florian Wirtz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Askovski (North Macedonia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Darko Churlinov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by David Raum (Germany).
Post update
Stefan Askovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! North Macedonia 0, Germany 4. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Florian Neuhaus replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Spirovski.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Stefan Askovski replaces Stefan Ristovski.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Kire Ristevski replaces Tihomir Kostadinov.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Jamal Musiala replaces Timo Werner.