Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands swept to an easy victory over Gibraltar in their World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk headed in a ninth-minute corner for the opener.
Depay then saw the first of two first-half penalties saved but tapped in from Davy Klaassen's pass before converting a spot-kick just before the break.
Denzel Dumfries nodded in the fourth, Arnaut Danjuma slid in the fifth and Donyell Malen scored late on.
The Dutch, who had 31 attempts on goal, have now scored four goals or more in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 2001.
Louis van Gaal's side remain two points clear of Norway at the top of Group G with Turkey in third.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de JongSubstituted forWeghorstat 60'minutes
- 14Klaassen
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forDanjumaat 60'minutes
- 10Depay
- 7LangSubstituted forMalenat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 3de Ligt
- 5Malacia
- 9de Jong
- 12Til
- 13Krul
- 15Danjuma
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Flekken
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Banda
- 2BosioSubstituted forRonanat 45'minutes
- 6Wiseman
- 14Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 3ChipolinaSubstituted forBrittoat 45'minutes
- 10WalkerSubstituted forBadr Hassanat 80'minutes
- 5Annesley
- 22TorrillaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMouelhiat 88'minutes
- 15Valarino
- 9StycheSubstituted forCasciaroat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Santos
- 7Casciaro
- 8Badr Hassan
- 11Pons
- 16Mouelhi
- 17Ronan
- 18Morgan
- 19Vinet
- 20Britto
- 21Coombes
- 23Robba
- Referee:
- Vitaliy Meshkov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home16
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 6, Gibraltar 0.
Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Henry Casciaro tries a through ball, but Kian Ronan is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a cross.
Offside, Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
Substitution, Gibraltar. Aymen Mouelhi replaces Graeme Torrilla because of an injury.
Goal! Netherlands 6, Gibraltar 0. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Donyell Malen (Netherlands).
Post update
Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a cross.
Substitution, Gibraltar. Mohamed Badr Hassan replaces Liam Walker.
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, Netherlands. Donyell Malen replaces Noa Lang.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Goal! Netherlands 5, Gibraltar 0. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Post update
Offside, Gibraltar. Bradley Banda tries a through ball, but Lee Henry Casciaro is caught offside.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).