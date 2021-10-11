Last updated on .From the section Football

Memphis Depay has scored 14 international goals in 2021, which is more than any Netherlands player in a single calendar year

Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands swept to an easy victory over Gibraltar in their World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk headed in a ninth-minute corner for the opener.

Depay then saw the first of two first-half penalties saved but tapped in from Davy Klaassen's pass before converting a spot-kick just before the break.

Denzel Dumfries nodded in the fourth, Arnaut Danjuma slid in the fifth and Donyell Malen scored late on.

The Dutch, who had 31 attempts on goal, have now scored four goals or more in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 2001.

Louis van Gaal's side remain two points clear of Norway at the top of Group G with Turkey in third.