World Cup Qualifying - European
NetherlandsNetherlands6GibraltarGibraltar0

Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar: Memphis Depay scores twice for dominant Dutch

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay has scored 14 international goals in 2021, which is more than any Netherlands player in a single calendar year

Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands swept to an easy victory over Gibraltar in their World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk headed in a ninth-minute corner for the opener.

Depay then saw the first of two first-half penalties saved but tapped in from Davy Klaassen's pass before converting a spot-kick just before the break.

Denzel Dumfries nodded in the fourth, Arnaut Danjuma slid in the fifth and Donyell Malen scored late on.

The Dutch, who had 31 attempts on goal, have now scored four goals or more in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 2001.

Louis van Gaal's side remain two points clear of Norway at the top of Group G with Turkey in third.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de JongSubstituted forWeghorstat 60'minutes
  • 14Klaassen
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forDanjumaat 60'minutes
  • 10Depay
  • 7LangSubstituted forMalenat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 3de Ligt
  • 5Malacia
  • 9de Jong
  • 12Til
  • 13Krul
  • 15Danjuma
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Flekken

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Banda
  • 2BosioSubstituted forRonanat 45'minutes
  • 6Wiseman
  • 14Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 3ChipolinaSubstituted forBrittoat 45'minutes
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forBadr Hassanat 80'minutes
  • 5Annesley
  • 22TorrillaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMouelhiat 88'minutes
  • 15Valarino
  • 9StycheSubstituted forCasciaroat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Santos
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 11Pons
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 17Ronan
  • 18Morgan
  • 19Vinet
  • 20Britto
  • 21Coombes
  • 23Robba
Referee:
Vitaliy Meshkov

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home31
Away1
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home16
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 6, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 6, Gibraltar 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Henry Casciaro tries a through ball, but Kian Ronan is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Aymen Mouelhi replaces Graeme Torrilla because of an injury.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 6, Gibraltar 0. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Donyell Malen (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donyell Malen with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Mohamed Badr Hassan replaces Liam Walker.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Donyell Malen replaces Noa Lang.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 5, Gibraltar 0. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Gibraltar. Bradley Banda tries a through ball, but Lee Henry Casciaro is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

