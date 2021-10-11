Cyprus v Malta

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Line-ups
Cyprus
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Michael
- 14Andreou
- 16Sotiriou
- 3Antoniadis
- 7Demetriou
- 8Kyriakou
- 20Kastanos
- 4Ioannou
- 17Loizou
- 10Sotiriou
- 15Papoulis
Substitutes
- 1Keravnos
- 2Mamas
- 5Psaltis
- 6Gogic
- 9Kakoullis
- 12Demetriou
- 13Panagiotou
- 19Ilia
- 21Tzionis
- 23Pittas
Malta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 13Pepe
- 22Muscat
- 19Attard
- 23Caruana
- 17Teuma
- 3Camenzuli
- 8Grech
- 11Mbong
- 9Montebello
Substitutes
- 2Shaw
- 5Micallef
- 6Vella
- 7Overend
- 10Pisani
- 12Grech
- 14Muscat
- 15Xuereb
- 16Galea
- 18Degabriele
- 20Gambin
- 21Dimech
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Fotios Papoulis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stelios Andreou (Cyprus).
Attempt missed. Nicholas Ioannou (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Malta. Luke Montebello tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Charalambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marios Antoniadis with a headed pass.
Offside, Malta. Teddy Teuma tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Cyprus 1, Malta 0. Fotios Papoulis (Cyprus) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Charalambos Kyriakou.
Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Enrico Pepe (Malta).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus).
Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.