World Cup Qualifying - European
CyprusCyprus1MaltaMalta0

Cyprus v Malta

Line-ups

Cyprus

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Michael
  • 14Andreou
  • 16Sotiriou
  • 3Antoniadis
  • 7Demetriou
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 20Kastanos
  • 4Ioannou
  • 17Loizou
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 15Papoulis

Substitutes

  • 1Keravnos
  • 2Mamas
  • 5Psaltis
  • 6Gogic
  • 9Kakoullis
  • 12Demetriou
  • 13Panagiotou
  • 19Ilia
  • 21Tzionis
  • 23Pittas

Malta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bonello
  • 4Borg
  • 13Pepe
  • 22Muscat
  • 19Attard
  • 23Caruana
  • 17Teuma
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 8Grech
  • 11Mbong
  • 9Montebello

Substitutes

  • 2Shaw
  • 5Micallef
  • 6Vella
  • 7Overend
  • 10Pisani
  • 12Grech
  • 14Muscat
  • 15Xuereb
  • 16Galea
  • 18Degabriele
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Dimech
Referee:
Dennis Higler

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

  2. Post update

    Fotios Papoulis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Paul Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stelios Andreou (Cyprus).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicholas Ioannou (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Malta. Luke Montebello tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charalambos Kyriakou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marios Antoniadis with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Malta. Teddy Teuma tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 1, Malta 0. Fotios Papoulis (Cyprus) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Charalambos Kyriakou.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Enrico Pepe (Malta).

  12. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus).

  14. Post update

    Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

