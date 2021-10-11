Chris Maxwell: Blackpool goalkeeper out after tearing quadricep
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a quadricep tear in their win against Blackburn earlier this month.
As well as 31-year-old Maxwell, Shayne Lavery (hamstring) and Richard Keogh (groin) also picked up injuries.
"Maxi has been an ever present for me at the club. He's the captain of the team and he'll be a big miss," boss Neil Critchley told the club website.
"It is an opportunity for Stuart Moore or Dan Grimshaw to stake their claim."