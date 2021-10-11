Connor Wickham was substituted in the seventh minute of Preston's 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham on 21 September after injuring his hamstring

Preston North End have been given permission by the English Football League to replace the injured Connor Wickham in their Championship squad with Joe Rafferty.

Wickham, 28, will be sidelined for a "significant period" after he suffered a serious hamstring injury in their Carabao Cup tie against Cheltenham.

Rafferty had been left out of their squad for the 2021-22 season.

However he will replace Wickham, who had joined on a deal until January.

"It's a serious hamstring injury for Connor, he is going to be out of the game for the foreseeable future so we are grateful the EFL have granted us permission to add another one to the 25-man squad and I'm delighted it's Joe Rafferty," boss Frankie McAvoy said.

"I wish Connor as quick a recovery as possible and hope he comes through it with flying colours. He has undergone surgery and we have a great team here to help him, Jacko [Matt Jackson] and his team are excellent, and we just wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he can get back in to the fold as quick as he can."