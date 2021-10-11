Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was sent off after Joe Jacobson had made it 3-2 to Wycombe

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has been fined £1,000 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of improper conduct.

The 46-year-old was sent to the stands in the second half of their 4-3 defeat by Wycombe on Saturday, 2 October.

The Shrimps boss had been given until Monday to respond to the charge.

His fine comes after he was sent off following a claim that goalkeeper Kyle Letheren was fouled in the build-up to Joe Jacobson scoring from a corner.