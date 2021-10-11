Last updated on .From the section Southend

Stan Collymore's 15 goals in 30 games for Southend earned him a £2.25m transfer to Nottingham Forest in 1993

Former Southend United striker Stan Collymore is on a panel tasked with finding the National League club's new manager, BBC Essex reports.

The ex-Liverpool and Nottingham Forest player, 50, played for the Shrimpers in the 1992-93 season and has offered to help the club for free.

Southend chairman Ron Martin, chief executive Tom Lawrence and director Gary Lockett complete the panel.

Phil Brown had been in charge at Roots Hall until his sacking on Saturday.

Southend have experienced consecutive relegations in the past two seasons and are only outside the National League drop zone on goal difference after Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield.

That game was suspended late in the second half because of the latest in a long line of recent supporters' protests against club owner Martin.

In May, the Shrimpers dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 101 years, while there are plans to sell Roots Hall to planning developers.