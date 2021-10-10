Last updated on .From the section Football

Forest Green Rovers were certified by the UN as the world's first carbon neutral football club in 2018

The English Football League has agreed a partnership to help support all 72 clubs in their bid to become more environmentally sustainable.

EFL Green Clubs will work with consultancy firm GreenCode, run by Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince.

The League Two club have been recognised by both the UN and Fifa for their environmentally-friendly work.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch believes "football will not be immune to the effects of the climate crisis".

"It is vitally important the EFL and its clubs take steps to improve and minimise our environmental impact," he said.

"There has never been a more important time to make a collective commitment in this area."

GreenCode measures the environmental sustainability performance of businesses and helps develop strategies to improve it.

EFL Green Clubs will be available to all 72 clubs, with each being independently assessed on their environmental credentials.

It will look at business practices across eight areas including energy, waste and procurement.

Clubs already performing well in terms of environmental sustainability will be awarded the GreenCode mark, with those in need of improvement provided with support through an action plan.

Vince has helped introduce sustainable practices at Forest Green, including an organically grown pitch, vegan-only cuisine for players, staff and supporters and a playing kit made from used coffee grounds and recycled plastic.

The club also has been granted planning consent to build a new stadium made out of wood.

He hopes GreenCode will pass on some of the things Forest Green have learned from the past decade to other clubs.

"We're here to help anybody on the road to net zero," Vince said.

"We're excited to get this initiative off the ground and the icing on the cake is to be launching with our very own league, the EFL."