The Women's Euros finals begin on 6 July 2022

The draw for the Women's Euro finals takes place in Manchester on 28 October - and you can watch it live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 16:30 BST.

As the hosts, England already know they will be in group A, while debutants Northern Ireland are also in the draw.

The Lionesses will play in the opening match at Old Trafford on 6 July 2022, before games at Brighton Community Stadium (11 July) and St Mary's Stadium in Southampton (15 July).

The final of the tournament, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is at Wembley on 31 July.

But first, the draw.

How does the Women's Euro draw work?

There are 16 teams in the finals and they will be drawn into four groups of four. The top two teams in each pool at the end of the group-stage advance to the quarter-finals.

As the hosts, England are in Pot 1 for the draw alongside three other top teams according to Uefa's rankings. Title-holders the Netherlands are ranked first, with Germany and France in this pot too.

Qualifiers Northern Ireland are in Pot 4 alongside Iceland, Finland and Russia. Pot 2 contains Sweden, Spain, Norway and Italy and Pot 3 is Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and Austria.

The draw starts with the top-seeded teams in Pot 1. We already know hosts England are in group A and the Netherlands, Germany and France will each be placed in one of the other three groups.

After a team's group is decided, the side's position in the group - eg A1, A2, A3 or A4 - is determined by drawing a ball - this position determining the order of who plays when in the group.

The draw continues with Pots 2, 3 and 4 to decide which group each team is in and which position they occupy within that group.

Where and when will England play?

England v A2, Old Trafford, 6 July 2022

England v A3, Brighton Community Stadium, 11 July 2022

England v A4, St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, 15 July 2022

Northern Ireland could be drawn in any of the four groups and so we do not yet know where they will play but here are all the other group-stage venues: