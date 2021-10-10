Matt Taylor last saw Exeter City win a game on 18 September when they beat Sutton United 2-0

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he is becoming increasingly frustrated by his side drawing matches.

Their 2-2 draw at Stevenage was 10th-placed Exeter's seventh draw in 11 League Two games.

The Grecians are unbeaten in their past nine league games but have won just three of those matches.

"I'd rather we got beat at the end, I know that sounds a crazy thing to say because we need to win games of football," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"Seven draws is too many. You can afford three or four, but not seven."

Taylor says he is likely to move away from his current tactic of three central defenders and wing-backs in favour of a back four for the visit of Newport County on Saturday as he looks to get more attacking players on the field.

Only three sides have scored more goals than City in the fourth tier this season, with new signing Sam Nombe on target at Stevenage for the fourth successive league match.

"We look a threat, we look like we've got pace and power on the pitch, we look like we can beat players one v one, we can move the ball, and we'll get better," Taylor added.

"It sounds crazy to say I'd rather lose two and then win three on the bounce, but you get more points.

"You want to keep the confidence by remaining unbeaten, but if we want to be where we want to be this season, which is the top 10, pushing towards the top seven, top eight, you've got to win games of football and even more so when you play well.

"There'll be times this season where we won't play well and we're on the end of a disappointing defeat or a disappointing performance.

"There's so much to like about this team, but then you read the paper in the morning and it says 'another draw' and as a manager and as supporters and as a team we don't have to play well, we want three points."