Mark Warburton's assistant John Eustace (right) will prepare QPR for their trip to Fulham on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

The 59-year-old tested positive last week and is currently self-isolating at home for 10 days in line with UK Government guidelines.

His isolation period will end in time for him to be in the dugout for Saturday's trip to Fulham.

Rangers' assistant manager John Eustace will take charge of preparations for Fulham in Warburton's absence.

"My time off last week coincided with the players having a pre-agreed few days off going into the international break," Warburton told the club website.

"I have been in regular contact with John and will continue to be so until I resume my normal duties at the end of the week."