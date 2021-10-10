Ross Allen has averaged a goal every game in over a decade of playing for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC's record goalscorer Ross Allen says he and his teammates have 'set the standard' after winning their first game in almost 600 days.

The Green Lions beat Sutton Common Rovers 2-0 in their first game since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guernsey's coronavirus travel rules meant opposing teams were unable to come to the island until this month.

"We've set the bar pretty high in the first game," Allen told BBC Radio Guernsey after scoring both goals.

"But we can't rest on our laurels, we've got to keep going."

Guernsey had not played a competitive fixture since 22 February 2020 after the 2019-20 season was called off due to Covid-19 before the club was forced to pull out of the subsequent campaign due to the pandemic.

The win moved Guernsey off the bottom of the Isthmian League's South Central division on goal difference and the club has as many as seven games in hand on other sides in the league.

Allen says it is now down to the squad to decide if they want to commit to the season, which will see Guernsey play 36 games over a shortened period as they make up on the two months of the season they have missed.

"We've got to keep doing it every week, and that's where this league gets tough," added Allen, who has scored 254 goals in 254 games since the club was formed in 2011.

"It's not one-off games here and there, it's a long haul week in, week out and there's still room to grow for sure.

"A few of us older boys are a bit long in the tooth and it's whether we can still do it.

"We've got some boys who are in their prime, it's a test of if they want it after a couple of years in the Priaulx League and we've got some really green lads, but boy have we got some talent coming through, and it's whether they want a piece of it and they want to stick with it."