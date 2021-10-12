Match ends, Republic of Ireland 4, Qatar 0.
In-form Callum Robinson's hat-trick earned the Republic of Ireland a dominant 4-0 friendly win over World Cup hosts Qatar in Dublin.
After a double in Saturday's World Cup qualifier victory in Azerbaijan, the West Brom man put the Republic ahead on four minutes with a deflected shot.
Robinson extended the advantage nine minutes later from the penalty spot and hit his third on 53 minutes.
Shane Duffy rounded off the home win with a trademark 59th-minute header.
The Republic's energetic first-half display put them in firm control against a Qatar side that appeared low on confidence following their poor recent run of results.
Robinson's opener seemed to inject belief into Stephen Kenny's side as the striker exchanged passes with both Jamie McGrath and Conor Hourihane before his shot from just outside the penalty area clipped defender Bassam Hisham Al-Rawi and looped over keeper Meshaal Barsham.
With Jeff Hendrick a dynamic presence in midfield, the game was effectively over when the lively Robinson converted his penalty after McGrath had been fouled.
Ominous signs for World Cup hosts
Qatar's form has deteriorated badly since they lost their CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final 1-0 against USA in late July.
They have since suffered 4-0 thumpings against Serbia - and now the Republic - in addition to 3-1 and 3-0 defeats to Portugal, with Felix Sanchez's side also involved in an uninspiring 1-1 in Luxembourg.
And while Qatar's Fifa ranking at 43 is seven places above above the Republic, they were no match for Kenny's side at the Aviva Stadium.
In contrast, Tuesday's result completed a highly satisfactory week for Kenny as the first competitive win of his tenure - at the 13th attempt - in Baku was followed by this emphatic success.
Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was one of five changes from the Azerbaijan contest, but he scarcely had a save to make as Qatar offered no threat.
Robinson continues his eventful week
A week ago, Robinson's revelation that he had opted not to receive a Covid-19 vaccination led to much media comment in Ireland, with manager Kenny and John Egan, who captained the team in Baku, compelled to defend the striker's freedom of choice on the issue.
However, Robinson's two first-half goals set up Saturday's 3-0 win to ease the pressure on Kenny - and he delivered again for his manager.
The Baggies frontman was showing for the ball at every opportunity and his early deflected effort came as he reacted quickest when the Republic won a throw-in on their left wing and his shot followed a slick exchange of passes with McGrath and Hourihane.
Chiedozie Ogbene almost connected with a Hourihane cross before Robinson converted his penalty after McGrath had been tripped by Karim Boudiaf.
Ogbene, the first African-born player to be capped by the Republic earlier this year, nearly got on the scoresheet on 40 minutes as he headed a Robinson cross against the bar.
It was more of the same after the break as Hendrick's defence-splitting pass set up Robinson to complete his treble.
Duffy completed the scoring before the inevitable series of substitutions saw the dominant hosts lose their momentum.
What's next?
While the Republic's hopes of making it to Qatar were ended by a run of three opening defeats in Group A, they will hope to continue the revival when they host Portugal in their penultimate World Cup qualifier on 11 November. They will round off their campaign in Luxembourg three days later.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Kelleher
- 22Omobamidele
- 4DuffySubstituted forCollinsat 77'minutes
- 5Egan
- 2DohertySubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
- 13Hendrick
- 8HourihaneSubstituted forArterat 88'minutes
- 3Stevens
- 20OgbeneSubstituted forKnightat 69'minutes
- 7RobinsonSubstituted forParrottat 78'minutes
- 18McGrathSubstituted forCollinsat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bazunu
- 6Arter
- 9Idah
- 10Parrott
- 11McClean
- 12Collins
- 14Christie
- 15Horgan
- 17Knight
- 19Collins
- 21Connolly
- 23Travers
Qatar
Formation 3-5-2
- 22Aissa Barsham
- 15Ali Al Rawi
- 5Suleiman Odeh
- 3Hassan Fadlalla
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 10Al Haydos
- 12Boudiaf
- 6MohammedSubstituted forAL Haj Madiboat 73'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 14Ahmed
- 19AbdullaSubstituted forAlaaeldin Abdelmotaalat 73'minutes
- 11Afif
Substitutes
- 1Al Sheeb
- 4Fathy Abdoulla
- 7Alaaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 9Abdurisag Yusuf
- 13Djebril
- 16Marafee
- 17Mohammad
- 18Al Brake
- 20Al Ahrak
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 23AL Haj Madibo
- Referee:
- Keith Kennedy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 4, Qatar 0.
Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Arter.
James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. James Collins replaces Jamie McGrath.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Harry Arter replaces Conor Hourihane.
Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Homam Ahmed (Qatar).
Assim Madibo (Qatar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Assim Madibo (Qatar).
Foul by Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland).
Assim Madibo (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Republic of Ireland).
Homam Ahmed (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Bassam Al Rawi.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Callum Robinson.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Nathan Collins replaces Shane Duffy.