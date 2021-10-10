Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby return to action following the international break with a trip to Preston North End on Saturday

Derby County have appealed against the 12-point deduction they received for going into administration.

The automatic punishment was triggered when the Rams officially entered administration on 22 September.

The club is arguing the situation was caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.

Derby are bottom of the Championship with the deduction, on two points, seven adrift of fourth-bottom Hull.

Without the points deduction, Wayne Rooney's side would be 14th.

The matter will now be referred to an independent arbitration panel.

More to follow.