Sol Solomon scored nine of Jersey Bulls' 24 goals in this season's FA Cup

Jersey Bulls top scorer Sol Solomon has returned to the island and committed himself to the club.

Solomon left Jersey last month to study at university in Liverpool and had been flying back for home games and going to away games from the North West.

But Solomon, who has scored 10 goals in his last eight games, has now switched to study at Jersey's Highlands College.

"It's good news for us, he's going to be with us for good," Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"So unless something happens down the line with a professional club, we'll have him and we're delighted with that."

Solomon scored the opening two goals as Jersey beat Sheerwater 4-0 on Saturday in their first home league game in 581 days.

His goals have been key to Jersey Bulls' run to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup and this month's first round of the FA Vase.

"I can't wait to keep playing for the Bulls," Solomon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I tried to play as many games as I could, like I was doing before when I was at university, but it was a bit hard flying back every weekend.

"It should be easier now, but I'm just happy to play football whenever and for whoever, but mainly the Bulls."