Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has relieved Lyndon Dykes of penalty kick duties after the Queens Park Rangers striker's missed spot kick in Saturday's World Cup qualifying win over Israel at Hampden. (The Herald) external-link

Southampton striker Che Adams will not be risked in Scotland's World Cup qualifier away to Faroe Islands on Tuesday after hobbling out of Saturday's dramatic 3-2 win over Israel with a muscle injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun responded to critics blaming him for Central African Republic's late winner in Nigeria's shock home defeat on Thursday by scoring his first-ever goal for the Super Eagles as the 33-year-old's side won the return World Cup qualifier 2-0. (Daily Record) external-link

Nikola Katic broke down in tears after scoring his first goal since 14 months on the sidelines through injury, the 25-year-old Rangers centre-half having scored in a friendly win over Zadar as he tries to break into the starting XI on loan to Hajduk Split in Croatia. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link